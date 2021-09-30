A Texas man charged $ 54,000 for a COVID test at a hospital ER





A Dallas man was charged $ 54,000 for a COVID-19 test in an emergency room in Lewisville, Texas. Not only is this legal, it is not the only coronavirus test that broke the bank for desperate people during a pandemic. Travis Warner Told NPR The visit of him and his wife to an independent ER at the Signature Care Emergency Center in Lewisville in June 2020 was initially reassuring as he was able to return to work after testing as negative. bottom. Due to the limited availability of tests at the time, the couple drove outside Dallas for 30 minutes. During his visit to the hospital, Warner underwent a rapid antigen test with low accuracy due to his temporal sensitivity to return to work, in addition to the PCR diagnostic test for COVID-19. Attorney General:Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are not only dangerous but also illegal Anti-Trump Lincoln Project:COVID-19 Targets Governor of Texas with Ads Showing Coffin Walls The bailout turned into anger when the bill was mailed. Combining more accurate PCR and antigen testing costs $ 54,000 including the cost of the ER facility. Due to taxes and additional costs, the bill was a whopping $ 56,384. Warner, a self-employed person who has his own medical plan with Molina Healthcare, negotiated prices with the hospital and eventually reduced the price to $ 16,915.20. The insurance company paid it in full. “At least I have no responsibility,” Warner said. Kaiser Health News.. But before the negotiations, the costs were ambiguous. For in-network providers, insurers can negotiate test prices. However, if you are an off-network provider, your insurance company may be charged the price published on the hospital’s website. Lewisville’s self-sustaining ER was out of Warner’s network, so it initially seemed he was sticking to the bill. The SignatureCare Emergency Center is one of over 12 stand-alone ERs owned by the company throughout Texas. This facility is not the only hospital that charges spectacular fees that are legally charged in American medical care.Article Texas Tribune pointed out How the $ 175 COVID-19 test soared to $ 2,479.Report from Insurance industry group “Price cuts by specific providers continue to be a widespread issue,” he claims. But it hasn’t risen above $ 50,000 since last summer. The SignatureCare Emergency Center website currently lists COVID-19 tests for $ 175 per test. Health policy researchers, including Lauren Adler, director of the USC-Brookings Schaefer Health Policy Initiative, told NPR that the price of the test was “astronomical” and “terrible.” Molina Healthcare told NPR in a statement: “This issue was a provider billing error that Molina identified and fixed.” According to Warner, his wife had the same tests at the same hospital on the same day and was charged only $ 2,000. She has another insurance policy. The message USA TODAY left at the Signature Care Emergency Center on Thursday was not immediately returned.

