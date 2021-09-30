Schools in Minnesota that had a COVID-19 outbreak more than doubled last week

NS. Paul — School buildings with COVID-19 outbreaks have grown exponentially since the beginning of the school year, and 233 outbreaks are currently reported to the Minnesota Department of Health.

In early September, only six schools reported more than five infections to students and staff in two weeks. In the past few weeks, students have been a major source of new cases, and the number of school buildings in which they have occurred has increased dramatically.

Outbreaks were confirmed in 96 schools a week ago, with 233 reports more than doubled this week. Health officials say that just because they are on the list does not mean that the school is continuously infected.

Buildings that do not report new cases for 28 days will be removed from the state count, but can be added again if new outbreaks occur.

In 86 of the 87 counties in Minnesota, the coronavirus community infection is high enough that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks in public. There are state-wide recommendations, but virus mitigation measures vary from school district to school district.

Cases in long-term care facilities are also increasing, with 309 facilities reporting at least one case of resident or staff. This is an increase from 284 facilities infected a week ago.

Minnesota reported 2,874 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, September 30, with an additional 13 deaths recorded by the State Department of Health. Test positive rates, new cases, and hospitalizations all remain above the caution thresholds used by health authorities to determine if outbreaks are controlled.

789 patients are hospitalized, including 207 in critical condition. An estimated 18,200 people with active cases are recovering at home.

Health officials claim that vaccination is the best way to avoid severe infections. The state has given 6.4 million doses of vaccine and 3.4 million people have received at least one dose.

Approximately 72% of the vaccinated population over the age of 12 receive at least one vaccination.