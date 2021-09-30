Ministry of Health confirms a case of West Nile virus in Collier County





Collier County Collier County’s Florida Department of Health states that individuals in the county were infected with the West Nile virus after previously issuing recommendations for an increase in mosquito-borne diseases in the area. According to the press release, there is growing concern that more people will get sick. The Collier Mosquito Control District and DOH-Collier will continue their surveillance and prevention efforts. September 14, DOH-Collier Confirmed After some mosquito pools were tested positive for West Nile virus infection, activity of mosquito-borne diseases increased. According to DOH-Collier, residents and visitors should do their best to avoid mosquito bites and take basic precautions to limit their exposure. Drain the standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Trash can, gutter, bucket, pool cover, cooler, toys,

Flowerpots or sprinklers or other containers of rainwater

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots, frying pans, broken appliances, etc.

Unused items

Empty and clean bird baths and pets should be watered at least once or twice a week.

Protects boats and vehicles from rain with a tarpaulin that does not collect water

Keep your swimming pool in good condition and chlorinate properly.empty

Plastic pool when not in use Cover your skin with clothing and repellents. Clothing – Wear shoes, socks, long trousers and long sleeves.Of this type

May need protection

There are mosquitoes

Repellent – ​​Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

Always use repellents according to the label. DEET repellent,

Picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, paramentandiol, 2-undecanone,

IR3535 is effective

Always use repellents according to the label. DEET repellent, Picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, paramentandiol, 2-undecanone, IR3535 is effective Use mosquito nets to protect children under the age of two months. Tips on using repellents Always carefully read the label instructions for approved usage before applying.

Repellent.Some repellents are not suitable for children

Products with DEET (N, N-diethyl-mutrumamide) concentrations up to 30 percent are generally recommended.Other US Environmental

Government-approved repellents include picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, paramentandiol, 2-undecanone, or IR3535.These products are generally available

At a local pharmacy. Look for the active ingredient listed on the product label.

Apply the insect repellent to exposed skin or clothing, but do not apply it under clothing.

When protecting your child, read the instructions on the label to make sure the repellent is age-appropriate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Mosquito repellent containing lemon eucalyptus or paramentandiol oil

Do not use for children under 3 years old. DEET is not

Recommended for children under 2 months old

Avoid applying repellents to children's hands.Adults need to apply repellents

Give it to your hand first, then transfer it to your child’s skin or clothing.

If you need additional protection, apply permethrin repellent directly to you

clothing.Again, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions Cover your home Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house

Repair broken screening of windows, doors, pouches and patios more:

