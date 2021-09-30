Health
Recipients of the Pfizer Covid Booster “want a regular Thanksgiving” after taking the third shot.
Lalain Reyeg administered COVID-19 booster vaccine and influenza vaccine to veterans Garyna Sakatis at Edward Hines Junior VA Hospital in Hines, Illinois on September 24, 2021.
Scott Olson | Getty Images
Preston Alexander, 66, from Massachusetts, was delighted to learn that he was eligible for the booster dose last week. Pfizer When BioNTechCovid-19 vaccine.
Alexander, whose wedding photography business took place during the pandemic, was worried about his level of protection against the fall and winter viruses, where delta flu is expected to spread along with seasonal flu. .. After CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed On Friday, a booster for a wide range of Americans, including those over 65, he immediately called a local pharmacy to make an appointment.
He said photographers and filmmakers regularly attended large parties and weddings of 200 to 300 people.
“When they don’t wear masks and dance on the dance floor like in 1999, I’m definitely not going to expose myself to others,” he said in a telephone interview. He received a third dose of Pfizer vaccine on Saturday.
The four people interviewed by CNBC (one of the first Americans to receive booster shots in the United States) received additional doses as they could expose themselves or their loved ones to delta variants and become seriously ill. Said that.
This strain has led to a surge in US hospitalization, primarily among unvaccinated individuals. Still, according to data compiled by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some vaccinated Americans suffer from so-called breakthrough infections, with just over 19,000 (less than 1%) Covid as of September 20. Have been hospitalized or died.
Scientists say that vaccine protection against infection generally begins to decline six months after the second shot. Federal health officials hope to increase the population of the United States to continue to ensure long-term and lasting protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Other countries, including Chile and Israel, have already begun offering third doses to many citizens.
On Friday, Warrensky approved a set of recommendations. This includes distributing shots to older Americans and adults with underlying illnesses that begin six months after the first series of vaccinations. She also overturned the authorities’ Immunization Implementation Advisory Board after clearing booster shots of people in high-risk professional and institutional environments, such as health care workers and teachers, and rejecting the same proposal.
President Joe Biden said on Friday that a new policy would make a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine available to about 60 million people, 20 million of whom were infected with the highly contagious delta variant. He said he would soon be eligible as he continues to be torn across the country.
Alexander, Massachusetts, said he sees additional doses as a “blessing.” He said the side effects of the third Pfizer shot were similar to those experienced after the first and second doses.
“When I got the booster, I didn’t expect anything big,” he said. “I still had a painful arm for a day and a half. I have no headaches, fatigue, nothing. It’s just an incredible sense of security.”
The other three who received Pfizer’s booster shots also said they felt better and had minimal side effects after the additional dose.
Karenkob, Sanbornton, New Hampshire, cares for two granddaughters, two and four years old. The 69-year-old said she had a booster shot at her local CVS on Sunday because she didn’t want to give the virus to her grandchildren who aren’t currently vaccinated.
“I was the treasurer in my town and there was an outbreak even though everyone in the office was completely vaccinated. Two women were infected with Covid and I was exposed to them. “She said.
Preston Alexander
Source: Preston Alexander
Cobb, who also suffers from an autoimmune disorder, said he had a pain in his arm on Monday and suffered from headaches and nausea that lasted until morning on Tuesday.
“But fortunately I was able to rest,” she said. “I feel better because I’ve been encouraged to get back to work,” she added.
Wayne Adams, 62, from California, got a Pfizer booster at his hometown of Walgreens on Monday. Adams, who has an underlying health condition, said it took about 45 minutes to get the third shot and was painless except for the first jab.
His work on public transport was considered essential, “I didn’t have the option of working at home. I didn’t want to take it home to my wife or other members of the family,” he said. Told.
“I want to have regular Thanksgiving, Christmas and birthday parties for my kids and grandchildren. That’s right and vaccines are a step forward for all of us,” he said. ..
Albert Jacinto, 29, said he lied to a third dose of Pfizer vaccine and told a local pharmacy that he had a medical condition.
He said he felt he needed to get a booster because he was moving to a city in northwestern Texas where vaccination rates were low for work. He said he received an additional dose in late August after discovering that CVS was offering a third shot.
“Because this is a college town, I didn’t intend to take any risks with the students here,” he said.
..
