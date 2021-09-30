Health
It’s wrong after linking Pfizer’s earnings to the “risk” of vaccines
Claim: Pfizer’s thrombosis and cardiomyopathy treatment sales growth related to the COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer became known as the first company to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to market in the United States and the first company to receive full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. However, some social media claims that pharmaceutical companies are taking advantage of the rare side effects of vaccines.
“Pfizer earned $ 19 billion in the second quarter of this year, or $ 211 million per day.” September 24th Instagram Post Read. “Some known risks of their jabs are blood clots and cardiomyopathy. Fortunately, they make eriki to treat blood clots – sales increase by 13%, and cardiomyopathy. Vyndaqel for treatment also increases by 77%! ”
The post received over 400 likes within a day.
Pfizer has seen this increase in sales, but it is wrong to link the points to vaccines. Cardiomyopathy is not associated with the COVID-19 vaccine as a potential risk. Some studies have shown that vaccines slightly increase the risk of blood clots that Pfizer’s drug can treat, but experts say it is impossible to increase the benefits of the drug given the rarity of side effects. Say that.
USA TODAY asked the author of the post for comment.
Blood clots are very rare
Pfizer Second Quarter RevenueFrom April 1st to June 30th, the total was $ 19 billion, an increase of 92% compared to the second quarter of 2020.
The company listed many medicines and products that contributed to the significant growth in the second quarter, but the poster picked out Eliquis and Vyndaqel medicines. Eliquis with 13% growth treats blood clots and Vyndaqel with 77% growth treats cardiomyopathy. Both are diseases that Post claims to be the “risk” of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Elikis, commonly known as apixaban, treats blood clots in the legs and lungs, but According to the drug website.. Reduces the risk of recurrence after hip or knee replacement surgery and reduces the risk of deep vein thrombosis.
According to, blood clots are a rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
However, thrombosis syndrome may be associated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Can be treated with Elikis It’s rare. According to the CDC, as of September 20, only two cases of thrombosis with platelet depletion syndrome or thrombosis with decreased platelet levels were reported, after vaccination with the mRNA vaccine. After the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, 47 confirmed cases were reported as of that date.
According to the CDC, no confirmed cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome have been reported after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
“With hundreds of millions of doses worldwide, Pfizer continues to carry out a comprehensive monthly assessment of ongoing total safety data for Comirnaty (COVID-19 vaccine).” Said Pfizer spokeswoman Steve Denny. “There is no evidence to conclude that arterial or venous thromboembolism, with or without thrombocytopenia, is a risk associated with the use of our COVID-19 vaccine.”
In fact, when infected with COVID-19, it is much more likely to cause a condition that Elikis treats.
Study of approximately 540,000 COVID-19 cases Oxford University After receiving the Pfizer vaccine, it was found that about 4 out of 1 million people experienced cerebral vein thrombosis (cerebral thrombosis). However, studies have shown that the risk of blood clots in people diagnosed with COVID-19 is about 10 times that, 39 in 1 million.
Experts agreed that the claim made it wrong.
“There is limited evidence that Pfizer’s COVID vaccine can cause blood clots, and if that happens, it’s a rare side effect,” he said. Dr. Jesse Goodman, Director of the Center for Access, Safety, and Management of Healthcare Products at Georgetown University. “But it is clear that COVID-19 infection causes a dramatic increase in blood clots and is at many times the risk of vaccines. Therefore, in fact, when vaccinated with COVID-19 with an effective vaccine, It is more likely to decrease. Sales of Elikis and other anticoagulants because prevention of COVID-19 avoided all blood clots. ”
Dr. William MossThe Executive Secretary of the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins University agreed that the claim was wrong. He is low in the fact that the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (more commonly known as VAERS) has not received reports of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome after taking Pfizer’s vaccine. He said it was a strong sign of risk.
“The VAERS system also has its challenges, but it acts as an early warning system,” Moss said. “If the mRNA vaccine causes thrombosis, I think there is a signal to VAERS.”
Heart problems unrelated to Pfizer vaccine
The second drug on the post list, Vyndaqel, is used to treat cardiomyopathy (heart disease) caused by a rare disease called transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis. Food and Drug Administration..
Cardiomyopathy Not listed as a side effect of COVID-19 vaccine According to CDC.
But there is another heart problem, myocarditis. According to the CDC, there are 890 confirmed reports of both types of heart inflammation, myocarditis or pericarditis, after vaccination with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC states on its website that it is investigating reports to determine if it is related to COVID-19 vaccination.
However, the drugs mentioned in this claim are for cardiomyopathy only.
Goodman said cardiomyopathy is “completely different” from the rare side effects of the COVID vaccine for myocarditis, which “usually resolves without treatment.”
Given these statistics, it is not possible to drive Pfizer’s thrombosis and myocarditis drug’s second-quarter operational growth to revenue from the rare side effects of the vaccine.
USA TODAY asked the CDC for comment.
Our rating: False
Pfizer misassesses the claim that sales growth for thrombosis and cardiomyopathy treatments is related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer’s sales increased with these two drugs, but the vaccine relationship here is wrong. According to the CDC, no confirmed cases of thrombosis with thrombosis, a rare thrombosis syndrome that may be associated with the COVID-19 vaccine, have been reported after receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, and the myocardium. Disease is not a vaccine-related risk.
Our Fact Check Source:
- Pfizer, July 28, Pfizer reports second quarter 2021 results
- Eliquis, September 25th Search, Please tell me how Eliquis can help
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, September 20 Reported adverse events
- Food and Drug Administration, May 6, 2019, The FDA has approved a new treatment for heart disease caused by transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a seriously rare disease
- Oxford University, September 25 Search, Cerebral vein thrombosis and portal vein thrombosis: A retrospective cohort study of 537,913 COVID-19 cases
- Mayo Clinic, September 29th Search, Deep vein thrombosis
- Mayo Clinic, September 29th Search, Pulmonary embolism
- WebMD, acquired on September 29, What conditions does ELIQUIS treat?
- Email interview with Dr. William Moss, September 29
- Email interview with Dr. Jesse Goodman, September 29
Thank you for supporting our journalism.you can Subscribe to our print version, ad-free app or replica of your electronic newspaper here.
Our fact checking work is partially supported by a grant from Facebook.
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/09/30/fact-check-post-tying-pfizers-earnings-vaccine-risks-false/5867454001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]