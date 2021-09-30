It’s wrong after linking Pfizer’s earnings to the “risk” of vaccines

Claim: Pfizer’s thrombosis and cardiomyopathy treatment sales growth related to the COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer became known as the first company to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to market in the United States and the first company to receive full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. However, some social media claims that pharmaceutical companies are taking advantage of the rare side effects of vaccines.

“Pfizer earned $ 19 billion in the second quarter of this year, or $ 211 million per day.” September 24th Instagram Post Read. “Some known risks of their jabs are blood clots and cardiomyopathy. Fortunately, they make eriki to treat blood clots – sales increase by 13%, and cardiomyopathy. Vyndaqel for treatment also increases by 77%! ”

Pfizer has seen this increase in sales, but it is wrong to link the points to vaccines. Cardiomyopathy is not associated with the COVID-19 vaccine as a potential risk. Some studies have shown that vaccines slightly increase the risk of blood clots that Pfizer’s drug can treat, but experts say it is impossible to increase the benefits of the drug given the rarity of side effects. Say that.

Blood clots are very rare

Pfizer Second Quarter RevenueFrom April 1st to June 30th, the total was $ 19 billion, an increase of 92% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

The company listed many medicines and products that contributed to the significant growth in the second quarter, but the poster picked out Eliquis and Vyndaqel medicines. Eliquis with 13% growth treats blood clots and Vyndaqel with 77% growth treats cardiomyopathy. Both are diseases that Post claims to be the “risk” of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Elikis, commonly known as apixaban, treats blood clots in the legs and lungs, but According to the drug website.. Reduces the risk of recurrence after hip or knee replacement surgery and reduces the risk of deep vein thrombosis.

According to, blood clots are a rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

However, thrombosis syndrome may be associated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Can be treated with Elikis It’s rare. According to the CDC, as of September 20, only two cases of thrombosis with platelet depletion syndrome or thrombosis with decreased platelet levels were reported, after vaccination with the mRNA vaccine. After the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, 47 confirmed cases were reported as of that date.

According to the CDC, no confirmed cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome have been reported after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

“With hundreds of millions of doses worldwide, Pfizer continues to carry out a comprehensive monthly assessment of ongoing total safety data for Comirnaty (COVID-19 vaccine).” Said Pfizer spokeswoman Steve Denny. “There is no evidence to conclude that arterial or venous thromboembolism, with or without thrombocytopenia, is a risk associated with the use of our COVID-19 vaccine.”

In fact, when infected with COVID-19, it is much more likely to cause a condition that Elikis treats.

Study of approximately 540,000 COVID-19 cases Oxford University After receiving the Pfizer vaccine, it was found that about 4 out of 1 million people experienced cerebral vein thrombosis (cerebral thrombosis). However, studies have shown that the risk of blood clots in people diagnosed with COVID-19 is about 10 times that, 39 in 1 million.

Experts agreed that the claim made it wrong.

“There is limited evidence that Pfizer’s COVID vaccine can cause blood clots, and if that happens, it’s a rare side effect,” he said. Dr. Jesse Goodman, Director of the Center for Access, Safety, and Management of Healthcare Products at Georgetown University. “But it is clear that COVID-19 infection causes a dramatic increase in blood clots and is at many times the risk of vaccines. Therefore, in fact, when vaccinated with COVID-19 with an effective vaccine, It is more likely to decrease. Sales of Elikis and other anticoagulants because prevention of COVID-19 avoided all blood clots. ”

Dr. William MossThe Executive Secretary of the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins University agreed that the claim was wrong. He is low in the fact that the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (more commonly known as VAERS) has not received reports of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome after taking Pfizer’s vaccine. He said it was a strong sign of risk.

“The VAERS system also has its challenges, but it acts as an early warning system,” Moss said. “If the mRNA vaccine causes thrombosis, I think there is a signal to VAERS.”

Heart problems unrelated to Pfizer vaccine

The second drug on the post list, Vyndaqel, is used to treat cardiomyopathy (heart disease) caused by a rare disease called transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis. Food and Drug Administration..

Cardiomyopathy Not listed as a side effect of COVID-19 vaccine According to CDC.

But there is another heart problem, myocarditis. According to the CDC, there are 890 confirmed reports of both types of heart inflammation, myocarditis or pericarditis, after vaccination with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC states on its website that it is investigating reports to determine if it is related to COVID-19 vaccination.

However, the drugs mentioned in this claim are for cardiomyopathy only.

Goodman said cardiomyopathy is “completely different” from the rare side effects of the COVID vaccine for myocarditis, which “usually resolves without treatment.”

Given these statistics, it is not possible to drive Pfizer’s thrombosis and myocarditis drug’s second-quarter operational growth to revenue from the rare side effects of the vaccine.

Our rating: False

Pfizer misassesses the claim that sales growth for thrombosis and cardiomyopathy treatments is related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer’s sales increased with these two drugs, but the vaccine relationship here is wrong. According to the CDC, no confirmed cases of thrombosis with thrombosis, a rare thrombosis syndrome that may be associated with the COVID-19 vaccine, have been reported after receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, and the myocardium. Disease is not a vaccine-related risk.

