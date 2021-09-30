What to do if you find a bat at home, according to Illinois officials – NBC Chicago





After Illinois recorded a human case of rabies for the first time in about 70 years this week, the Illinois Public Health Service released guidance on how residents should find bats at home. “If you see a bat, don’t touch it!” IDPH said in a post on social media. According to the Department of Health, bat colonies are found in attics and chimneys, so people should be excluded on a regular basis. However, IDPH says that the permanent evacuation of bats living in non-living spaces such as the aft room is from March 15th to May 15th and from August 5th to October 30th due to the outdoor departure at dusk. He said it could only be done until the day. According to IDPH, “You can eliminate bats by sealing external openings larger than ¼ inches using caulking, expanded foam, plywood, mortar, metal flushing, steel wool, or ¼ inch mesh screens or nets.” .. “Make sure the doors, windows and vents have screens, are well assembled, the chimneys are covered, and the gaps around the utility lines are closed.” When residents found bats in their homes, IDPH asked people to contact the local animal control office in their city or county to assist in their removal. Health officials have stated that if bats are in the way of your home or workspace, you need to catch them, but don’t touch them. Here’s how they recommend catching bats properly: If possible, keep the bats in the room If you cannot hold the bat in the room, put the bat in the box and slide the cardboard down.Or capture in a blanket Do not let go of the bat until the local health department is notified of the animal The Ministry of Health has warned against touching animals with bare hands, always wearing gloves when handling bats. According to IDPH, in mid-August, a Lake County man in his 80s woke up with a bat on his neck. The bat was caught and tested positive for rabies. According to the Ministry of Health, men were told that they needed to start post-exposure rabies treatment, but declined. A month later, IDPH said men began to experience symptoms consistent with rabies, such as neck pain, headaches, difficulty controlling their arms, numbness in their fingers, and difficulty speaking. The man died later, IDPH said. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday. According to one release, people who were in contact with male secretions were evaluated and received prophylactic treatment for rabies. “Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of IDPH. “But there are life-saving treatments for individuals who seek care immediately after being exposed to rabies animals. If you suspect you may have rabies, seek medical attention immediately and your health care provider. And follow the recommendations of public health authorities. ” IDPH said that human rabies cases are rare in the United States, and usually one to three cases are reported each year. Exposure to rabies is common, but about 60,000 Americans are vaccinated after exposure each year. Rabies infects the central nervous system, and IDPH causes brain disease and ultimately death, he added. The virus is usually fatal without prophylactic treatment. “Bats are the most commonly identified species of rabies in Illinois,” IDPH said in a release. “Wildlife experts have found bat colonies in the homes of dead individuals.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/what-to-do-if-you-find-a-bat-in-your-home-illinois-officials/2625702/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos