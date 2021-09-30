Public health experts are worried about immunity in Florida’s late schools

Tallahassee – COVID-19 Vaccination Political battlefield, Fallout from the fight could filter Florida schools: in some counties enough kids aren’t getting them Regular new semester shots.

Public health officials are also worried that any schoolchildren who have not been vaccinated against measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, etc. They are afraid of combative division over COVID-19 vaccination – Driven by so much false information – Creating new threats to Florida classrooms.

“This is another public health crisis in addition to the public health crisis,” said Dr. Patricia Emmanuel, chair of the Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine, University of South Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis did not challenge the falsehood of the speaker’s COVID-19 shot at a recent event, and His position on vaccine obligations It may also cloud confidence in immunization in general, some experts say.

Shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City addressed the 2019 school measles outbreak caused by unvaccinated children. Many were concentrated in the Orthodox Jewish community. Eventually, more than 1,000 cases were reported in 28 states, making measles the worst year in almost 30 years.

The goal was rarely achieved

Florida aims to vaccinate 95% of school children, a goal rarely reached by the majority of counties.

Today, a smaller number of counties are achieving their goals. According to the latest state figures, 38 counties in last year’s grades did not reach 95% of kindergarten children, and 13 counties are missing in grade 7, the two grades Florida is checking compliance levels. increase.

For 7th grade, this is the state’s worst record in 14 years. For kindergarten children, the 38 counties that failed to reach their goals are the same as the number that failed in 2016. This is the worst record in the last 12 years.

Last year’s distance learning option kept some parents and children away from vaccination. Returning to class this year may help improve compliance. Still, many public health professionals do not expect a dramatic improvement in the number of states.

“As pediatricians, we are by our side,” said Dr. Lisa Gwynn, a professor at the University of Miami School of Medicine and chairman of the Florida branch of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“That is, vaccination is the most influential public health achievement of the last century, but now we are directly into this polarized environment where we are. That’s terrible,” said Miami-Dade Public School. But Gwin, who runs the clinic, added.

Necessary group immunity

Diseases such as measles are highly contagious and require high levels of vaccination to produce the levels of herd immunity needed to avoid the risk of development. Economically and geographically diverse counties such as Gadsden, Oceana, Orange and Sarasota are slightly below the 90% immunization level of kindergarten children, which is considered the required threshold.

During grade 7, more counties achieved the 95% target, while the Miami-Dade, Citrus, Volcia, and Indian River counties did not even achieve 90% vaccination.

“Beginning to fall below 90% of vaccinations can lead to highly infectious viruses such as measles and chickenpox,” said Emmanuel, who cannot be vaccinated due to medical problems. He pointed out that he also has children. Get vaccinated.

“Some children in school will be exposed because they can’t be shot,” she said. “That’s why it’s so important to get herd immunity among everyone else.”

NS National Institute of Infectious Diseases He reported a similar reduction in vaccinations across the country and raised concerns about the possibility of recurrence of a disease that was once thought to have been largely eliminated in the United States.

The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to making regular doctor visits difficult for parents and children. Summer camps, sports camps and programs to reach out to communities where children are often immunized have also been suspended.

False concerns about COVID-19

Currently, misleading claims about COVID-19 shots can instill suspicion about vaccines.

“I don’t know what caused it,” said Andrea Messina, Secretary-General of the Florida Board of Education Association. “Maybe it’s a pushback because of COVID, but we’re not ready to say that. We’re watching if the pattern of unvaccinated people develops. It’s It ’s not good. ”

Even before COVID-19, Florida public health officials were working to increase parents worried about vaccines seeking religious exemption for their children.

Similar to speculation about the COVID-19 vaccine, the Internet is full of roughly documented claims of the health problems caused by the immunization required by schools. Conspiracy theories and demands for personal freedom also helped find a home in the far-right group and tweak it in line with opposition to all vaccines.

DeSantis and his newly appointed Director of State Health, Surgeon President Joseph Radapo, sent various signals about COVID-19 vaccination.

With 8.1% of kindergarten children receiving religious exemptions overall, Sarasota County is at the highest level in the state, and many of these children attend local private schools. However, for religious reasons, 6.5% of kindergarten children in public schools are not vaccinated in Sarasota. This is another number that is above the state.

Religious exemptions are reduced during grade 7. However, in last year’s school year, the number of older children receiving temporary medical exemptions doubled to 2.6% across Florida, reaching its highest level in almost a decade.

State health officials attribute this increase to concerns about exposure to COVID-19.

With Pfizer-BioNTech submitting data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to clear the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, the focus on school immunization will refocus in the coming weeks. There is a possibility that it will be.

DeSantis’ position can lead to confusion and reluctance

However, DeSantis and Ladapo are participating in opposition to the obligations of COVID-19 vaccines of all kinds, and Republican governors have masked requirements without parental opt-out imposed in some Florida counties. I’ve been fighting.

Last month, DeSantis accused President Biden of requesting a vaccine or weekly COVID-19 test from a company with federal workers and more than 100 employees.

At a press conference in Newbury near Gainesville, DeSantis joined an anti-vaccine worker who mistakenly said Shot “changes your RNA.”

DeSantis waited and could not correct the claim.

The governor, however, cited the success of traditional school vaccines, using it as a weapon in the fight against Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mission. He said school shots were more successful than those used to fight the pandemic.

“If all 100 people have it, they’re not going to get measles,” DeSantis said at a recent event in Miami about childhood vaccination. “The COVID vaccine hasn’t slowed the infection … we obviously wanted it to be.”

Despite what the governor said, unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I am. Unvaccinated people are also almost five times more likely to be infected with COVID and more than ten times more likely to be hospitalized.

Florida COVID-19 vaccination is divided by political trends.Florida counties that supported former President Trump in last year’s elections Few residents have been vaccinated The state is now fully vaccinated with 57% of its total population, more than those who supported President Biden.

However, locations that have achieved the 95% target for state school immunity include many rural counties where residents are taking longer to receive COVID-19 vaccination.

In contrast, densely populated counties such as Broward, Duval, Escambia, and Pinellas, although more inhabitants are receiving COVID shots, are below the target for children in state schools.

State Senator Lauren Book, D-Plantation, is wary of the number of schools behind.

For the past two years, she has sponsored legislation aimed at strengthening vaccine requirements by eliminating the religious exemptions used by many opposition immunizations.

The bill has not been heard and is subject to systematic and fierce opposition throughout the anti-vax community. The book said the topic was important enough to try again next year-although the outlook for the bill is dim and the heat it attracts is unwavering. The next legislative meeting will begin on January 11th.

“We have politicized public health and security, and it’s very dangerous,” Book said. “This climate as a whole keeps groups of people out of their beliefs and affects others.

“But vaccines are backed by doctors … they are the ones we should listen to. They are not Uber drivers who have an opinion about vaccines,” she added.

John Kennedy is a reporter for the Florida Capital Bureau of the USA TODAY Network.He can reach at [email protected], Or on Twitter @JKennedyReport