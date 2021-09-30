NJ reports 2,015 COVID cases and 28 deaths. The number of inpatients is less than 1,000.

New Jersey reported an additional 2,015 confirmed on Thursday COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Hospitalization fell below 1,000 patients for the first time in more than five weeks.

The 7-day average of confirmed positive tests is now 1,726, a 7% decrease from a week ago, but a 3% increase from a month ago.

Transmission rates across New Jersey fell from 0.97 on Wednesday to 0.94. Transmission speeds above 1 indicate that multiple additional cases are occurring for each new case, indicating that state outbreaks are expanding.

As of Wednesday night, there were 980 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus. According to state data.. This is the first time since August 23 that the hospital has reported less than 1,000 patients, with 86 cases decreasing from the night before.130 patients were discharged in 24 hours until Wednesday night..

Of those who were hospitalized 198 In the intensive care unit (29 less than the night before), there were 113 ventilators (15 less).

Delta Variant continues to dominate the New Jersey case In almost all cases sampled in the 4 weeks until September 11th..

State school districts are at least A total of 219, 39 outbreaks in the schoolMore than twice as many cases reported a week ago, according to the state dashboard.

Outbreaks in school are defined as three or more cases that are determined by contact tracing to be transmitted between staff or students while in school. The total number of staff and students is not included. for example, Toms River’s school had more than 236 students and 34 teachers tested positive Since the beginning of the school year, the state has not listed outbreaks or cases in Ocean County.

The positive rate of the test conducted on Saturday, the latest available day, was 6.1%.

As of Thursday, more than 5.8 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated. More than 6.4 million people have received at least one dose, and more than 133,000 have received a third dose of Pfizer vaccine or booster immunization.

20 of the 21 counties in New Jersey “High” rate of coronavirus infection, According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Hudson County community infection level was listed as “substantial” on Thursday. It is the first county whose infection level has changed since August. Nevertheless, the CDC still recommends that all 21 counties wear masks in public indoors, regardless of state immunization rates.

New Jersey currently reports a total of 27,427 COVID-19 deaths in 18 months. According to the state dashboard, 24,640 people have been identified, with an estimated 2,787 potential. Deaths, which may be revised weekly, increased 14 deaths on Monday.

In new jersey The second highest number of deaths from coronavirus per capita In the United States, the state has long been at the top of the list of per capita COVID-19 deaths, but has recently been stopped by Mississippi.

At least 8,546 deaths from the state’s COVID-19 have occurred among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data..

There have been active outbreaks at 152 facilities, with 640 inhabitants and 540 staff.

Of the 15.5 million PCR tests performed since the first case was announced on March 4, 2020, a total of 9.2 million residents reported a total of 1,001,635 confirmed cases. The state also reported 150,958 positive antigen tests. ..

As of Wednesday, more than 233 million positive COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University, The virus has killed more than 4.77 million people. The United States reports more cases (more than 43.3 million) and deaths (more than 695,500) than any other country.

The vaccine has been administered more than 6.2 billion times worldwide.

