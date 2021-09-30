Cascade County has most delta variant COVID-19 cases

Delta variants continue to be the dominant circulating stock in Montana, according to state data updated on Tuesday. NS Variant report All specimens collected and sequenced in September were said to be deltas.

As of Tuesday, Montana reports 6,196 confirmed breakthrough illnesses, or those experienced in fully vaccinated people. This included 377 hospitalizations and 75 deaths. Of the 309 groundbreaking cases of subtyping, 208 were found to be infected with Delta.

The report found that of the cases in Montana’s infectious disease database containing mutant information, about 20% of cases infected with the delta mutant were hospitalized and 18 died.

The report showed that Cascade County reported significantly more cases of delta variants than other counties in the state. The county reported 136 delta variant cases, and Missoula County reported the second most common delta variant of 101 delta cases.

The total number of atypical cases reported in Cascade County was 224. The Cascade County Health Department (CCHD) reported on Wednesday that the total number of atypical cases in the county was 212. Ben Spencer, a CCHD spokesperson, has revealed that updating state data can take some time in the past.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its variant classification system to consider Delta as the only “concerned variant” listed. It is just below the “Critical Result Variant”, which is considered the most serious variant classification. Currently, no variants are listed as “Significantly Impacted Variants”.

All other previous variants of concern and interest, with the exception of Delta, have been reclassified as “monitored variants”. This is the least serious variant classification. The report details that in Montana’s “monitored varieties”, nine specimens collected between June and August identified Mu varieties.

According to the report, the variant classification has been updated and the specimens sequenced in Montana over the last two months have consistently been delta variants, so the department will not continue to publish variant reports.

According to the report, the Montana Institute for Public Health testing and partner laboratories will continue to sequence samples to monitor mutations circulating in Montana, and over time in the weekly epireport in the COVID demographics. Said to continue to include updated graphs of mutations. Web page..

“If a new variant emerges, or if there is information useful for public health or clinical decision-making, we will resume publishing the new variant report,” the report read.

The state posted 1,217 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total of Montana’s active confirmed reports to 11,763.

According to the state website covid19.mt.gov, Montana reported a total of 2,009 deaths, eight additional deaths since Wednesday’s report, and 415 active hospitalizations for the virus.

Cascade County reported 130 new cases. The county currently has 1,260 active cases, 11,669 recovery and 210 deaths.

Since May 1, the number of active cases in the county has increased by 833%.

53% of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. Forty-nine percent of Cascade County’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.

To schedule an appointment for your first dose of the vaccine, go to the following URL: Vaccine.gov.. Many Great Falls pharmacies offer carry-on reservations. CCHD spokesperson Spencer said the agency expects Pfizer boosters to be available next week.

The state has 137,261 collections.

The first case of COVID-19 in Montana was reported on March 11, 2020.

Yellowstone County continues to lead the state in active cases, adding a total of 2,840 new cases of 236. Missoula County added 125 cases, for a total of 1,808 cases. Gallatin County currently has 625 cases after adding 107 new cases. Flathead County currently has 1,160 cases after adding 105 cases. Lewis and Clark County currently has 588 cases after adding 85 new cases.

Nicole Garten is a government watch reporter for the Great Falls Tribune.