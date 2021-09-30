Breast Cancer Symptoms in Men





Breast cancer is not a woman’s disease. Everyone has breast tissue. That is, anyone can develop breast cancer. NS American Cancer Society It is estimated that in 2021 there will be a new outbreak of invasive breast cancer in about 2,650 men in the United States and about 530 men will die of the disease. At the time of publication of this article, 2022 estimates have not yet been published. Around the world, a 2019 study found that men with breast cancer 1% Of all breast cancer. However, studies across all stages of the disease have shown that men die more often than women. That’s why it’s so important for everyone to know the signs and symptoms of breast cancer. Early diagnosis is important. Breast cancer is easy to treat before it spreads to distant organs. Symptoms The proportion of breast cancer in men is similar to that in women. Breast lump Cancerous breast lumps usually occur in only one breast, not both.Here are some other features Cancerous breast lump: Feels like hard or rubber

Rough and irregular rather than smooth and round

It doesn’t move under the skin even if you press it with your finger

Usually painless, but not always

Grow over time Nipple and skin changes Other symptoms of breast cancer, with or without lumps, are: Skin depression or puckering

Persistent pain, rash, or swelling around the nipple

Nipple or surrounding skin scaling

The nipple bends inward

Nipple discharge with or without blood Enlarged lymph nodes Cancer cells reaching nearby Lymph node It can cause bumps and swelling under the arms and around the collarbone. Symptoms of breast cancer Spread Included in other parts of the body: Having one or more symptoms does not mean that you have breast cancer. Many of these symptoms can be due to other causes. Keeping in mind that breast cancer in men is rare, there are several things that may put you at higher risk. Some risk factors are: aging. Breast cancer risk Will increase With age.

Breast cancer risk Will increase With age. Family history. What is the risk of breast cancer in men? taller than If you have a close relative who has had breast cancer.

What is the risk of breast cancer in men? If you have a close relative who has had breast cancer. Genetic variation. BRCA2 and BRCA1 Genetic mutation gain Breast cancer risk in men.

BRCA2 and BRCA1 Genetic mutation gain Breast cancer risk in men. Klinefelter syndrome. Klinefelter syndrome A genetic condition that causes low levels of androgens and high levels of female hormones. Other risk factors are: Previous radiation therapy to the chest

Hormone therapy with estrogen

Testicular condition such as cryptorchidism and testicular damage

Liver disease

Heavy drinking

Overweight and obesity If you suspect that you have one or more risk factors for breast cancer in men, it may be worth consulting with your doctor or geneticist.Big 2019 study It was suggested that men at high risk of developing breast cancer may benefit from screening. You can also start running on a regular basis Breast self-examination.. Cancer is easiest to treat when it is detected early.If you have Breast Cancer Symptoms in Men, It is advisable to contact your doctor as soon as possible.

