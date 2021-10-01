COVID-19 Statistics | September 30, 2021 | Lost Coast Outpost

The Humboldt County Public Health Service reports that a resident in his 70s died of COVID-19. The staff at the department management center would like to extend our deepest sympathies to their friends, loved ones, and caregivers.

Two hospitalizations have also been reported, including those in their 30s and those over 80. Today, 54 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, bringing the total number of people tested positive for the virus to 8,555.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday issued a health recommendation that urges pregnant or recently pregnant people to be vaccinated due to the high risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Of the more than 125,000 cases reported in pregnant women in the United States, more than 22,000 were hospitalized and 161 died. In August alone, 22 COVID-related deaths in pregnant people were recorded. This is the highest number in a month since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 infection also increases the risk of adverse pregnancies and neonatal outcomes. As of mid-September, only 31% of pregnant women were fully vaccinated before or during pregnancy. The CDC also recommends vaccinations for those who are breastfeeding, who are currently pregnant, or who may become pregnant in the future. Pregnant people should continue with all recommended precautions and seek immediate treatment if they have symptoms of COVID-19. For more information, talk to your healthcare provider or visit one of the following websites: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/pregnant-people.html.

Due to the ongoing high local infection of COVID-19, Dr. Ian Hoffman, Humboldt County Health Officer, issued a statement today recommending physical distance at meetings, including legislative meetings. Virtual meetings, which allow virtual participation of agency staff, presenters, and community members, are a safer alternative. It is also advisable to keep a physical distance for meetings and events.visit humboldtgov.org/COVIDFAQs To read the full statement about physical distance.

Residents are urged to be tested if they are symptomatic or if they are in close contact with someone who tests positive for the virus. Free tests are available through OptumServe from Monday to Friday on the lower floors of Eureka’s Warfinger Building and county-wide mobile test sites. To make a reservation or get information about the results, please visit: lhi.care/covidtesting Or call 888-634-1123.

Rapid testing and PCR testing are available at public health mobile vaccination clinics. At this clinic, residents can be tested, vaccinated, or both. As always, testing and vaccination services are free. Due to the increasing demand for additional vaccine doses and booster immunity, it is highly recommended, but not required, to book at a public health vaccination clinic.Please sign up in advance MyTurn.ca.gov.. For English and Spanish instructions on how to use My Turn, go to the following URL: humboldtgov.org/VaccineInfo..

See the schedule below for specific consultation dates, times, locations, and available services.

Garberville — Friday, October 1st, 11 am-3pm

Garberville Farmers Market (Garberville Town Square)

Pfizer / Johnson & Johnson / Moderna

PCR and rapid testing available

Arcata — Saturday, October 2nd, 7:30 am to 3:00 pm

Alcata Farmers Market (Arcata Plaza / 808G Street)

Pfizer / Johnson & Johnson / Moderna

PCR and rapid testing available

Eureka — Monday, October 4th, 9 am-3:30pm, closed from noon to 1pm

Public Health Main (529 I St.)

Pfizer / Johnson & Johnson / Moderna

Test not available

Willow Creek — Closed Tuesday, October 5th, 10 am-3pm, noon-1pm

Health Center (77 Walnut Way)

Pfizer / Johnson & Johnson / Moderna

PCR and rapid testing available

Eureka — Thursday, October 7th, 9am-4pm

Redwoods University Main Parking Lot (7351 Tompkins Hill Road)

Pfizer / Johnson & Johnson / Moderna

PCR and rapid testing available

To check the availability of a particular vaccine at your local pharmacy, visit the following website: Vaccine.gov Alternatively, text the zip code to 438829.

Pfizer is licensed for people over the age of 12, and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are licensed for people over the age of 18. Residents of counties aged 16 and 17 can be vaccinated at a public health clinic without the physical presence of their parents or guardians, as long as they have signed a consent form. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

View your data dashboard online humboldtgov.org/dashboardOr go to humboldtgov.org/DashboardArchives Download the previous data.

For the latest COVID-19 information, please visit: cdc.gov Also cdph.ca.gov.. Regional information is available at the following URL: humboldtgov.org Or by contacting [email protected] Or call 707-441-5000.

Sign up for COVID-19 vaccination: MyTurn.ca.gov

Check the availability of the vaccine at your local pharmacy. Vaccines.gov

Local COVID-19 Vaccine Information: humboldtgov.org/VaccineInfo

Humboldt County COVID-19 Data Dashboard: humboldtgov.org/Dashboard

Follow us on Facebook: @ HumCoCOVID19

Instagram: @ HumCoCOVID19

twitter: @ HumCoCOVID19

Humboldt Health Alert: humboldtgov.org/HumboldtHealthAlert

###