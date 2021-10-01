Health
Three Tips for Being Friendly When Managing Type 2 Diabetes
Treat yourself kindly and see how this simple act can help you better manage your type 2 diabetes.
Have been diagnosed Type 2 diabetes It can be accompanied by emotions that you may not expect. When I was diagnosed at the age of 21, I felt guilty about losing control of my weight, feared the changes I had to make, and worried about what others would think when they found me.
To “fix” myself, I tried all diets in the sun. Sure, if I’m thin, my life will be better. I will be happier! Guilt, shame, anxiety, and fear all disappear.
I participated in the gym. Calorie restriction. I have eliminated the entire food group. I tried a diet drug. I recorded all the calories I burned and criticized myself if the numbers didn’t add up. I broke myself up.
When I lost weight, I realized that I still hate what I see in the mirror.
why?
This is what I have learned in 20 years: we cannot hate ourselves for good health. We have to love ourselves there.
Happiness and love for yourself and your body does not begin when you reach a certain weight on a scale or a particular dress size.
If you don’t love yourself as you do now, and through the process of becoming healthy, the physical consequences you achieve will be temporary.
Everything feels like punishment when trying to develop lifelong healthy habits from a place of self-loathing.
Instead of seeing changing our nutritional habits as an opportunity to nourish our bodies with beautiful plates of nutritious foods, we often see rules, restrictions, restrictions, and others in the world with us. Focus on the diagnostic distance to the area.
Of course, this can be miserable and does not signal long-term success.
Thinking of exercise as a way to burn excess calories, or as a penalty for “quitting the diet,” celebrates daily workouts as a celebration of what you can do and how your fitness continues to improve when you practice. I can’t see it. Consistent movement.
I spent a lot of time fighting my body. But fortunately, I found that I could learn narcissism. Here are some suggestions that may help you to have a better relationship with yourself.
Thank you for your body every day
Your body does great things every day. Please be aware of them and thank them.
Keep a diary of gratitude and practice this practice daily. List two or three things you are grateful for about your body.
Example: “I am grateful for the legs that support me all day. I am grateful for the arms that hug my children every night.”
Talk to yourself as you talk to your loved ones
We’ve found that we’re great cheerleaders for others, but when it comes to ourselves, can we be very critical?
The next time you find yourself in a situation where you’re beating yourself because you’re out of your nutrition and exercise habits, try the following:
Imagine talking to a loved one, such as your best friend, sister, or daughter. What do you say to them?
Write it down in a letter, read it aloud to yourself, and go one step further. Internalize your own pep talk. You need to support yourself, just as you support your loved ones.
Aiming for progress beyond perfection
When embarking on a new path to improving your overall health, it’s no wonder you want to set big goals and overhaul your complete lifestyle. In the short term this may work. However, it is often overwhelming and ultimately leads to giving up on goals.
Instead, start small. Choose one healthy habit to focus on.
For example, in the next two weeks, we aim to reach our daily water goal. When the habit of drinking water feels like a second nature, it’s time to add another healthy habit to the mix.
The goal is a long-lasting lifestyle change without the guilt that accompanies quitting yourself.
Slow and steady goal setting is a way to celebrate every victory along the way.
When you wake up every day, remember that it is worth living a healthy and fulfilling life.
You are responsible for how you nourish your body, how you move your body, how you talk to yourself, and how you react to the circumstances around you. ..
Treat yourself gently and see how this simple action can help you maintain your course towards your fitness, wellness, and diabetes management goals.
Mary Van Doorn lives in Georgia with her husband, two children, three dogs and three cats. She is an advocate of type 2 diabetes Sugar Mama Strong When Sugar Mama Strong Diabetes Support.. When she’s not caring for kids, homes, or zoos, you’ll find her favorite shows at a glance, “Grey’s Anatomy,” “This Is Us,” and “Million Little Things.”
