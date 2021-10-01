Health
Norway does not “reclassify” COVID-19 like influenza
Claim: Norway has reclassified the coronavirus as “not as dangerous as normal flu”
As the United States Nearly 700,000 dead Older, higher-risk Americans with COVID-19 I’m receiving a booster shot To stop the highly contagious delta mutant.
But across the Atlantic, according to some social media users, the coronavirus is not considered more deadly than a common flu infection.
“Norway reclassifies Covid-19: not as dangerous as regular flu,” read the screenshot heading Share to Facebook September 27th.
Post has accumulated over 200,000 shares within three days. According to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool, similar claims have attracted thousands of interactions on Facebook and Instagram.
The source of the headline is Article on September 23 From a website called Free West Media. It describes itself as a source of news “from a Western perspective”.
“Covid-19 is treated by the mass media as a very dangerous illness,” the article reads. “But in Norway, it was decided to treat it like any other respiratory illness, such as the flu or cold virus, because it is no longer more dangerous, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.”
Fact check:Physician CNN graphics refer to false claim that COVID-19 mortality is increasing
That claim is misleading.
Norway Removed restrictions on coronavirus With widespread vaccination and a reduction in new daily cases. However, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has not reclassified the coronavirus as “not as dangerous as normal influenza.” Other fact checkers And media outlets I’m pointing out. That claim distorts comments from public health officials reported by the Norwegian tabloid.
USA TODAY has contacted a Facebook user who shared a comment claim with Free West Media.
Claims distort Norwegian public health officials’ comments
Norway’s top public health agencies do not liken the danger of COVID-19 to the danger of influenza.
“It’s not correct that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health claimed that’Covid-19 is less dangerous than normal flu’,” said Line Vold, head of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, in a statement emailed to USA Today. Said in. ..
September 25, Norway Removed restrictions on coronavirus New daily coronavirus infections have decreased by more than 50% in two weeks.Over 70% of the population Fully vaccinated..
Vold said the allegations in the Instagram post were “probably a misunderstanding” in an interview with the Norwegian tabloid Verdens Gang.
September 20th article headlineTranslated into English using Google Translate, he states, “I can now compare coronavirus and influenza.” The newspaper quotes comments from Geir Bukholm, Deputy Director of the Norwegian Institute for Public Health.
“We are now at a new stage where we must consider the coronavirus as one of several respiratory illnesses with seasonal fluctuations,” assistant director Geir Bukholm reads the translated article.
Fact check:Inhaling hydrogen peroxide for COVID-19 is dangerous, experts warn
That doesn’t mean that “coronavirus illness is similar to seasonal flu,” Voldo said in a statement sent to the USA today.
“As stated in the news article, our position must begin to approach COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic as one of several respiratory illnesses that circulate with seasonal fluctuations. That’s what she said. “This means that control measures applicable to various respiratory illnesses require the same level of social preparation.”
USA TODAY Uncovered some claims Compare severity That of COVID-19 influenza.
“Physicians and scientists are working to estimate COVID-19 mortality,” Johns Hopkins Medicine said. Say on that website.. “Currently, it is considered to be significantly higher than most strains of influenza, perhaps more than 10 times higher.”
Fact check:False claim that cupping therapy can remove the COVID-19 vaccine from the body
Although there are some similarities between the viruses, COVID-19 “seems to be more susceptible than influenza” and can be transmitted for a long time. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. It can also “cause more serious illness in some people.”
“Serious COVID-19 illnesses that lead to hospitalization and death can occur in healthy people,” the CDC said. Say on that website..
Our rating: Partially wrong
Based on our research, we partially falsely rate the claim that Norway has reclassified the corona virus as “not as dangerous as normal influenza.” Norway has certainly changed the way it approaches COVID-19. Public health officials said this meant that the disease would be treated like any other seasonal respiratory illness. However, the Health Organization did not say that the danger was the same as the flu. Johns Hopkins estimates that COVID-19 can be up to 10 times more deadly.
Our Fact Check Source:
- USA TODAY, accessed on September 30th US COVID-19 Map: Case and Death Tracking
- The New York Times, September 25, Norway will lift the coronavirus restriction after 561 days.
- CrowdTangle, accessed on September 30
- Norwegian Institute of Public Health, September 30, email statement from Geir Bukholm
- Reuters, September 30th Access COVID-19 Tracker: Norway
- USA TODAY, December 17th Fact Check: As Meme claims, COVID-19 is much worse than the 1976 influenza outbreak.
- USA TODAY, December 31st Fact Check: Post-Claim COVID-19 is another influenza strain and is incorrectly attributed to a professor at Cornell University
- USA TODAY, October 6th Fact Check: A satirical post falsely claims that COVID-19 is no worse than the flu and has virtually no effect on anyone.
- Google Translate, accessed on September 30
- Verdence Gang, September 20, FHI: You can now compare coronavirus and influenza
- Snopes, September 30 Has Norway reclassified COVID-19 as influenza?
- Newsweek, September 29th, Fact Check: Has Norway Reclassified COVID as Influenza?
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accessed on September 30 Similarities and differences between influenza and COVID-19
- USA TODAY, August 20, 2020, Fact Check: COVID-19 is more deadly than the 1918 Spanish flu and seasonal flu
- Johns Hopkins Medicine, September 28, COVID-19 vs influenza
Thank you for supporting our journalism.you can Subscribe to our print version, ad-free app or replica of your electronic newspaper here..
Our fact checking work is partially supported by a grant from Facebook.
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/09/30/fact-check-norway-hasnt-reclassified-covid-19-similar-flu/5936073001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]