Norway does not “reclassify” COVID-19 like influenza

But across the Atlantic, according to some social media users, the coronavirus is not considered more deadly than a common flu infection.

“Norway reclassifies Covid-19: not as dangerous as regular flu,” read the screenshot heading Share to Facebook September 27th.

Post has accumulated over 200,000 shares within three days. According to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool, similar claims have attracted thousands of interactions on Facebook and Instagram.

The source of the headline is Article on September 23 From a website called Free West Media. It describes itself as a source of news “from a Western perspective”.

“Covid-19 is treated by the mass media as a very dangerous illness,” the article reads. “But in Norway, it was decided to treat it like any other respiratory illness, such as the flu or cold virus, because it is no longer more dangerous, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.”

That claim is misleading.

Norway Removed restrictions on coronavirus With widespread vaccination and a reduction in new daily cases. However, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has not reclassified the coronavirus as “not as dangerous as normal influenza.” Other fact checkers And media outlets I’m pointing out. That claim distorts comments from public health officials reported by the Norwegian tabloid.

USA TODAY has contacted a Facebook user who shared a comment claim with Free West Media.

Claims distort Norwegian public health officials’ comments

Norway’s top public health agencies do not liken the danger of COVID-19 to the danger of influenza.

“It’s not correct that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health claimed that’Covid-19 is less dangerous than normal flu’,” said Line Vold, head of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, in a statement emailed to USA Today. Said in. ..

September 25, Norway Removed restrictions on coronavirus New daily coronavirus infections have decreased by more than 50% in two weeks.Over 70% of the population Fully vaccinated..

Vold said the allegations in the Instagram post were “probably a misunderstanding” in an interview with the Norwegian tabloid Verdens Gang.

September 20th article headlineTranslated into English using Google Translate, he states, “I can now compare coronavirus and influenza.” The newspaper quotes comments from Geir Bukholm, Deputy Director of the Norwegian Institute for Public Health.

“We are now at a new stage where we must consider the coronavirus as one of several respiratory illnesses with seasonal fluctuations,” assistant director Geir Bukholm reads the translated article.

That doesn’t mean that “coronavirus illness is similar to seasonal flu,” Voldo said in a statement sent to the USA today.

“As stated in the news article, our position must begin to approach COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic as one of several respiratory illnesses that circulate with seasonal fluctuations. That’s what she said. “This means that control measures applicable to various respiratory illnesses require the same level of social preparation.”

USA TODAY Uncovered some claims Compare severity That of COVID-19 influenza.

“Physicians and scientists are working to estimate COVID-19 mortality,” Johns Hopkins Medicine said. Say on that website.. “Currently, it is considered to be significantly higher than most strains of influenza, perhaps more than 10 times higher.”

Although there are some similarities between the viruses, COVID-19 “seems to be more susceptible than influenza” and can be transmitted for a long time. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. It can also “cause more serious illness in some people.”

“Serious COVID-19 illnesses that lead to hospitalization and death can occur in healthy people,” the CDC said. Say on that website..

Our rating: Partially wrong

Based on our research, we partially falsely rate the claim that Norway has reclassified the corona virus as “not as dangerous as normal influenza.” Norway has certainly changed the way it approaches COVID-19. Public health officials said this meant that the disease would be treated like any other seasonal respiratory illness. However, the Health Organization did not say that the danger was the same as the flu. Johns Hopkins estimates that COVID-19 can be up to 10 times more deadly.

