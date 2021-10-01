A man who died of rabies after waking up to a bat in the room





(CNN) — A man in northeastern Illinois died of rabies about a month after he was suspected of being infected with a bat he found in his room, making him the first human viral case in the state since 1954. Authorities said Tuesday. A man in his 80s woke up last month and found a bat on his neck in his home in Lake County, Illinois. The man refused post-exposure treatment after the bat tested positive for rabies, the Illinois Public Health Service (IDPH) said in a news release. Approximately a month after exposure, men began to suffer from neck pain, headaches, numbness in the fingers, difficulty controlling their arms, and difficulty speaking, health officials said. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the man’s diagnosis on Tuesday after a laboratory test. According to IDPH, wildlife experts have found a bat colony in a man’s house. “Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease,” IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release. “But there are life-saving treatments for individuals who seek care immediately after being exposed to rabies animals.” According to the CDC, the rabies virus is transmitted by direct contact with infected animals, such as saliva, brain, and nervous system tissues. The rabies virus attacks the central nervous system and causes potentially fatal brain disease without treatment, the CDC explained. According to IDPH, human rabies infections are rare in the United States, with one to three cases reported annually. Still, an estimated 60,000 Americans receive a series of post-exposure vaccinations each year. Public health officials in Illinois are usually aware that people have been bitten by bats, but warn that “the teeth are very small and the bite marks can be hard to see.” The State Department of Health advises people who approach bats not to let go of them until they are tested for rabies. People are also encouraged to contact local health authorities who can determine if they have been exposed and what action is required. According to the CDC, most cases of rabies in the United States are caused by bats. Bats are the cause of 7 out of 10 rabies cases in the United States, according to a 2019 CDC report. Researchers investigated trends in rabies in the United States over the 80 years from 1938 to 2018. Most infections were found to be due to dog bites until 1960, when wildlife species, especially bats, were the main cause of human infection. This followed a national effort to mandate pet vaccines and enforce chain control legislation in the 1950s, the report said. Rabies deaths in the United States dropped from 30 to 50 per year in the 1940s to 1 to 3 per year. This is a result of the availability of regular pet vaccination and post-exposure treatment. In June, the CDC stopped importing dogs from more than 100 countries that it considered were at high risk for rabies. The move will affect dog rescue missions, imports from dog breeders, and people who bring pets, the CDC explained. According to the CDC, the decision was based on a combination of factors such as a coronavirus pandemic, lack of facilities to safely isolate dogs, and the recent introduction of three infected dogs into the country. rice field.

