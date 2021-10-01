Oregon has reported an additional 20 COVID-19-related deaths. One is from Deschutes County. 1,896 new cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-20 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, one in Deschutes County, 77, with state deaths increased to 3,791, Oregon Health The bureau reported on Thursday.

OHA also reported 1,896 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Thursday, bringing the state to a total of 330,054.

OHA Releases Breakthrough Report on New COVID-19 Vaccine

In the latest OHA update on breakthrough cases of COVID-19, published Thursday, 79.2% of the 11,567 COVID-19 cases reported between September 19 and 25 were unvaccinated. It turns out that it happened in people. There are 2,401 groundbreaking cases, accounting for 20.8% of all cases.

The average age of breakthrough cases during that period was 48 years. Sixty-eight groundbreaking cases involved residents of long-term care facilities, elderly living communities, or other collective long-term care facilities. There were 85 groundbreaking cases for people aged 12 to 17 years.

To date, there have been 25,347 breakthrough cases of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48 years. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

“Cases of COVID-19 are much more common in unvaccinated people,” OHA said. “Reportedly, the proportion of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is now about five times that of vaccinated people.”

To date, 4.6% of breakthrough vaccine cases have been hospitalized and 0.9% have died. The average age of death for vaccinated individuals was 80.5 years.

“Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool for reducing the spread of COVID-19,” OHA said. “The number of breakthrough cases of the vaccine identified in Oregon remains very low compared to the more than 2.7 million Oregon who completed the COVID-19 vaccination series.

OHA has updated its weekly breakthrough report to include more specific data on death.

Starting this week, OHA will resume publishing monthly totals of COVID-19 deaths by vaccination status in its weekly breakthrough report. New data for the previous month will be added at the beginning of each calendar month.

In August 2021, 94 (23.2%) of the total 405 deaths from COVID-19 were groundbreaking cases. In other words, four times more COVID-19 deaths occurred in unvaccinated individuals than in fully vaccinated individuals.

The proportion of breakthrough cases of vaccines that died of COVID-19 has increased over time. This trend is likely due to several factors, associated with increased COVID-19 infection in the community, increased severity of infection-related diseases due to delta mutations, and weakened immunity in the elderly population. It may be.

Breakthrough mortality is seen in more illnesses in the community caused by the delta variant and in the elderly vaccinated early in the deployment of the vaccine, especially in the elderly in long-term care facilities. Is the result of a slight drop in.

OHA states that all COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide very high protection against serious illnesses, including hospitalization and death.

Weekly pediatric dashboard updates

On Thursday, OHA released the latest Pediatric COVID-19 Case Data Dashboard Report In Oregon.

This dashboard replaces the previous report and is published every Thursday with the latest full week’s data.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 816, five more than Wednesday. There are 231 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, four less than Wednesday.

There are 64 adult ICU beds out of a total of 649 (10% availability) and 335 out of 4,245 non-adult ICU beds (8% availability).

September 30, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of staffed beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 64 (10%) 30 (8%) 4 (4%) 11 (25%) 7 (12%) 3 (30%) 6 (13%) 3 (12%) Adult non-ICU beds available 335 (8%) 99 (5%) 12 (2%) 98 (15%) 37 (8%) 9 (18%) 36 (9%) 44 (38%)

St. Charles Bend reported 75 COVID-19 patients early Thursday, seven of whom were in the ICU and six who were on mechanical ventilation. The hospital reported that 60 of the 75 patients were not fully vaccinated, whereas all ICU patients were not completely vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

Oregon’s emergency department is under heavy burden in response to the current surge in COVID-19.you can Find the test here..

If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your healthcare provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 11,996 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Wednesday. Of this total, 6,468 were given on Wednesday: 1,523 was the first dose, 1,653 was the second dose, and 131 was the third dose. The remaining 5,528, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 7,270 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 2,985,884 Pfizer Communities, 1,904,960 Modanas, and 215,138 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 2,737,724 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,508,807 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided in Oregon’s COVID-19 data Dashboard Updated on Thursday.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Baker (11), Benton (40), Clackamas (130), Kratosop (13), Colombia (32), Couse (36), Crook (34). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (9), Deschutz (161), Douglas (76), Gilliam (1), Grant (18), Harney (10), Hood River (7), Jackson (76), Jefferson (17), Josephine (17) 23), Klamath (78), Lake (7), Lane (142), Lincoln (9), Lynn (115), Malheur (50), Marion (169), Morrow (7), Multnomah (212), Pork ( 23), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (102), Union (26), Wallowa (7), Wasco (44), Washington (158), Yamhill (47)

The 3,772 COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 93-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on August 29 and died in Adventist Health Portland on September 2. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,773th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 97-year-old woman from Linn County who was positive on August 29 and died on September 4. The place of death has been confirmed. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,774 COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 80-year-old man from Lincoln County who died at home on September 12. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,775th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 58-year-old man from Josephine County who was positive on September 7 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on September 28. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,776th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 46-year-old man from Jackson County who was positive on August 23 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on September 28. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,777th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 51-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on September 20 and died at home on September 22. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,778th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 69-year-old man from Jackson County who died at home on September 15. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,779th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 77-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on September 14 and died in St. Charles Bend on September 24. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,780th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 44-year-old man from Clackamas County who was positive on 9 September and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on 16 September. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,781th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 97-year-old woman from Linn County who was positive on August 29 and died on September 3. The place of death has been confirmed. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,782th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 72-year-old man from Linn County who was positive on August 29 and died on September 9. The location of death and the presence of underlying illness have been confirmed.

The 3,783th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 87-year-old man from Polk County who died on September 28 at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,784th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 50-year-old man from Marion County who was positive on September 13 and died at Salem Hospital on September 29. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,785th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 55-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on September 9 and died at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center on September 26. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,786th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 86-year-old man from Marion County who was positive on August 29 and died at Salem Hospital on September 28. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,787th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 64-year-old man from Marion County who was positive on August 27 and died at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center on September 20. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,788th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 92-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on September 10 and died at home on September 19. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,789th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 77-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on September 10 and died at home on September 19. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,790th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 87-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on September 12 and died at home on September 23. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,791th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 86-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on September 10 and died at home on September 24. He had a fundamental condition.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

Details of COVID-19 vaccination