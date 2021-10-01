Can I get the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at the same time?

It’s time for Utahns to be vaccinated against influenza each year, but if they still need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or now, Booster dose?

According to health experts, there is no problem. Because it is now possible to give shots together.

“At the same time you get the COVID vaccine, you can get any vaccine, including the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Tamara Sheffield, Medical Director of Preventive Medicine at Intermountain Healthcare, the region’s largest healthcare provider. “We are very confident that it is okay.”

Patients are encouraged to take advantage of one-stop opportunities to be protected from both influenza and COVID-19. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Earlier this year, I avoided injecting coronavirus from other vaccines within two weeks and stopped giving advice to identify the response.

“Millions of people are now vaccinated with the COVID vaccine, so we really know what the side effects are, so we don’t have to look into it anymore,” Sheffield said. She said that children are often given multiple vaccines together.

The CDC explains on its website that “the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines, including the flu vaccine, are available at the same time.” The coronavirus vaccine is available to anyone over the age of 12 and may soon be approved for children up to the age of 5.

According to federal agencies, “From the experience of other vaccines, the way our body develops defenses, known as the immune response, and the possible side effects after vaccination, when administered alone or in combination with other vaccines. But it has generally been shown to be the same. “

People who experience arm swelling, redness, or other reactions after being vaccinated against the flu may want to switch arms for COVID-19 vaccination, especially in the elderly and more vulnerable. Adult.

When taking both shots at the same time

Can two shots make me feel worse than one shot?

“This is not always the case,” Sheffield said. “You just have your immune system turned on, and it depends on how you feel when your immune system is turned on. Some people are better than others. Also shows a strong reaction that makes you feel hot and painful over a long period of time. “

What’s her advice?

“If you want to feel sick only once, you put them together,” she said. “It really is your taste.”

What the medical community wants to avoid is that one of the vaccines is concerned that “people cannot get the other because both are important.” Utah and the whole country have been hit hard Due to a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta mutation.

On top of that, it’s not clear how terrible this year’s flu season will be. Last winter, there were few cases due to masking, social distance, congregation restrictions, and other mandated measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus. It has been reduced.

“It’s still a bit premature to determine if it’s the normal flu season, the low rate as last year, or the very high rate. This is possible. In many cases, the flu is It tends to be a more active season after it rarely occurs, “she said.

Audrey Stephenson, head of family health and clinical services at the Salt Lake County Health Department, also warned that both influenza and COVID-19 could occur throughout the state this winter.

“I’m worried that this year I’m very susceptible to both illnesses because I’ve relaxed some of the precautions I took last year to prevent many respiratory illnesses,” said RSV and breathing. Stevenson said, such as the organ syncytial virus. Began to reappear in Utah This summer.

It makes sense for most people to get both vaccines at the same time, she said. Currently subject to COVID-19 booster shots — Are considered at high risk because they are 65 years of age or older, live in a long-term care facility, have a specific medical condition, and are vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine — they are also vulnerable to influenza.

“I’m worried about both the flu and the COVID vaccine, so I highly recommend getting both, and you’ll miss the opportunity, forget it, or for some reason you won’t be able to get it back. No, the flu (shots) and they remain vulnerable, “said Stevenson. “We really don’t want to see it.”

Vaccines are not just for you

It’s important to remember that the vaccine protects not only the gunner but also the people around him, according to Stevenson, but even those who have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 have been more than two weeks old since their last dose. Even if you do, you can get infected. NS Breakthrough case It spreads the virus without showing symptoms.

“we Just as drunk driving affects others by their drunk driving decisions, I need to be aware that my decision to vaccinate directly or indirectly affects others. “Stevenson said. “It applies to any infectious disease.”

In Utah, about 70% of Salt Lake County residents are encouraged to be vaccinated against influenza annually with the COVID-19 vaccine at clinics and local pharmacies that are currently vaccinated with COVID-19. Efforts have already been made.

Salt Lake County is providing influenza vaccines to people attending COVID-19 booster shots at five county health care clinics, as well as doctors and pharmacists giving coronavirus shots. I recommend it.

“Influenza shootout” event — using COVID-19 vaccine

The Tri-County Health Department, which serves the counties of Yuinta, Daggett, and Daggett, will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at four “influenza shootout” events in Bernal, Manila, on October 6 and 7. We are planning to provide a booster for the flu vaccine). Roosevelt and Dutchine.

“I’m excited to be vaccinated against the flu again this year and join the community. I recommend getting the flu shot every fall. My family and I are vaccinated against the flu every year. Not only to reduce the risk of getting sick, but also to prevent the flu from spreading to others during vacations, “said Kirk Benji, a health officer at TriCounty.

“We are also pleased to see the COVID-19 vaccine available at the same time this year,” said Benji. “If you need a first or second dose, or if you need a Pfizer booster, get it. Welcome to get it with this year’s flu shot. ”

However, the Utah County Health Department said the shots were not offered together at larger vaccination sites because the option was “logistically difficult” due to the high demand for COVID-19 booster shots.