Dozens of people who could make a mistake in Melbourne and give a harmless saline injection instead of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine





The Deepdene GP Clinic has apologized to 30 patients who booked for Pfizer vaccination last Sunday for possible accidental injections of harmless saline. Key Point: The turmoil may have affected people who were jabbed between 1 pm and 1:30 pm last Sunday.

The clinic is trying to contact a patient who may have been accidentally injected with harmless saline. According to Deepdene Surgery, the error did not cause any physical harm to the person, but it may have caused anxiety. Deepdene Surgery said in a statement that an error occurred when “an empty vaccine vial was used to prepare some of the syringes for vaccination.” “As a result, we don’t know if 30 people have been vaccinated,” the clinic said. “People who were not vaccinated would have been injected with saline (saline). “Saline did not contain any vaccines or drugs. Injecting saline does no harm.” The clinic said it noticed the problem after 1:30 pm on Sunday and immediately contacted the Ministry of Health and the Vaccine Safety Agency SAEFVIC’s COVID-19 response team. According to the clinic, the mistake affected only those who participated in the intake at 1 pm and 1:30 pm on Sunday, September 26, and did not affect the other sessions of the day. Deepdene Surgery said it was trying to reach all affected patients as of Thursday. “This error has not caused any physical harm to these affected people,” the clinic said. “But we are aware that this may have caused anxiety and distress, and we apologize for that. “Deepdene Surgery is very sorry that this happened and we checked the process to make sure it didn’t happen again.” The clinic will provide another dose to 17 patients who received the first dose of Pfizer and a follow-up jab in 3 weeks to 13 patients who received the second dose for potentially affected patients. Said to be given. Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. clock Time: 8 minutes 10 seconds 8 NS Do You Really Need a COVID-19 Booster Vaccine? What you need to know about coronavirus: Loading form …

