The county’s COVID case rate continues to decline.New outbreak reported in prison

Yolo County health doctors reported good news to the supervisory board this week. Both local COVID-19 case rates and test positive rates continue to decline as the county appears to be out of the delta fuel surge.

In the last two weeks, Dr. Aimee Sisson said, “The case rate has dropped significantly from 24.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per day to 16.5 cases.”

The county case rate is lower than in both Sacramento County and the state as a whole.

But Mr. Sisson said, “Although the decline in case rates is certainly good, we must be vigilant ahead of ourselves.

“Our current case rate … is still considered a high community infection by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” she said. “Therefore, COVID precautions, including universal indoor masking, are still important.”

Meanwhile, the county’s COVID-19 test positive rate has also dropped from 1.9% to 1.2% in the past two weeks, largely due to the return of students at the University of California, Davis.

“Yolo County reached a record high of about 1,800 tests per 100,000 inhabitants per day last week, which is more than double the average state-wide test volume,” Sisson said. Says. “Reason for unprecedented height: Returning to the University of California, Davis student campus for direct instruction.”

According to her, all of these students were tested at the beginning of the fall quarter, which began on September 20, but most students will be tested every two weeks.

“Therefore, the overall test volume should decrease in the coming weeks. This can affect and undo the positive results of the test.”

Healthy Davis Together data for the last two weeks shows a surge in testing.

Over 38,000 asymptomatic tests have been processed by the University of California, Davis Genome Center for each of the last two weeks (September 12-18 and September 19-25). By comparison, about 23,000 tests were run weekly in winter and spring, and less than 10,000 tests were run weekly in early summer.

Despite the vast amount of testing, the number of new cases identified by HDT continues to decline, with 113 new cases identified between September 19 and 25, all of which are delta mutants. New cases peaked in mid-August, with 292 cases in the week of August 15-21, and have declined since then.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 in major prisons in Yolo County appear to have subsided, but new outbreaks are underway among adult female prisoners in juvenile training pods, Sisson said. rice field.

After experiencing a pandemic without a COVID-19 outbreak in a county correctional facility, one prisoner in Woodland’s main prison was tested positive for the virus after developing symptoms on September 7. ..

Since that first incident, Mr Sisson said the B-1 housing unit had confirmed an additional 28 inmates. Of the total of 29 prisoners, 17 were symptomatic and 6 were vaccinated individuals.

However, no new cases have been found for more than a week.

“The transmission between prisoners seems to have stopped as a result of quarantine and quarantine measures taken as soon as the first case was identified,” Sisson said.

However, while major prison outbreaks are declining, new outbreaks are underway among adult female prisoners in other juvenile training pods.

Two female prisoners in A Pod developed symptoms of COVID-19 and were positive on Monday, according to Sisson.

All 21 other prisoners in the unit were immediately examined and “three more asymptomatic cases were identified,” she said.

These prisoners are quarantined in the clinic and all prisoners in the A pod are quarantined for at least 14 days and tested daily.

Mr. Sisson said he expects the number of cases to increase in the next few days.

As of Monday, 58% of Yolo County residents were fully vaccinated, the highest among the oldest residents and the lowest among the youngest residents.

According to the county, half of the 12 to 15 years old are currently fully vaccinated, but only 39% of the 16 to 19 years old and 43% of the 20 to 24 years old.

These numbers haven’t changed significantly in recent weeks, and Davis supervisor Jim Provenza asked Sisson if the county’s vaccination efforts were stalled.

“We can’t say we’re completely stuck,” she replied. “There is still positive momentum, but the increments are very small.

“We continue to have a custom-made vaccination program. We recognize that some people have significant barriers to vaccination, so they are as much as possible. I want to reduce.

“But many people who aren’t vaccinated at this time aren’t due to lack of access to the vaccine,” she added. That’s because they decided not to get vaccinated.

“We are working with community-based and other organizations to disseminate false information about vaccination, counteract it, and build trust in vaccines,” says Sisson. But “it’s a slow process and requires multiple interactions with individuals, and usually with someone they trust.

“This is why we haven’t seen a significant increase in our numbers, but we need to keep doing what we’re doing, get people on the scene, make phone calls, and keep talking to people who are hesitant. That’s also why I think, to provide information and facts and to slowly move those people to a place where they are willing to accept the vaccine. “

The county has extended the Order Call Vaccine Program, in which county officials deliver and administer vaccines at residents’ homes and workplaces until at least the end of October. For reservations, please call 530-902-3230.Vaccine delivery is available daily from 9am to 7pm

