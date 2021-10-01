New South Wales reports a downturn in cases as NSW Health offers COVID updates





New South Wales coincided with the worst day of the pandemic as the government announced the resumption of non-urgent elective surgery. From Thursday 24 hours to 8 pm, 15 virus-related deaths and 864 COVID-19 cases were reported. Of those who died, three were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, six were in their 80s, and two were in their 90s. Nine were unvaccinated, one was vaccinated once, and five were fully vaccinated. Deputy Chief Health Officer Jeremy McCanalty did not reveal in his updates whether they were in underlying health. The NSW ambulance parks in the emergency department reception bay at Liverpool Hospital in Sydney. credit: Bianca de Multi / AAPIMAGE He said there were 1055 COVID-19 patients in need of treatment at the hospital. Of these, 210 are in the intensive care unit and 104 are on ventilator. The current death toll from the outbreak is currently 352, with 408 deaths in New South Wales since the outbreak began. It happens when the government moves to resume non-urgent selective day surgery. From October 5th, day surgery for both public and private patients will be resumed only in private institutions. Premier of New South Wales, Gladys Beregicrian, will appear at a major national cabinet meeting on Friday. credit: Joel Caret / AAPIMAGE “This is to ensure sufficient system capacity, patient, staff, and public safety to provide medical services during COVID-19 response,” NSW Health said in a statement. Emergency surgery and emergency selective surgery will continue to be performed in public hospitals. “Surgery restrictions are only enforced when necessary.” Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian will attend an important domestic cabinet meeting on Friday to discuss the reopening of the border. 7NEWS understands that Morrison will announce that the travel ban will be lifted next month, a month before it is due to end. Resuming overseas travel is included in the third phase of the country’s resumption plan. This triggers a double vaccination of 80% of the eligible population. New South Wales is currently projected to reach its benchmark first by the end of October, with the Australian Capital Territory not too late. Victoria is the only other jurisdiction that has reached an initial dose range of 80%. Another issue to consider is how travelers quarantine when they return home. NSW is experimenting with a quarantine solution in which fully vaccinated travelers stay at home for seven days instead of staying in hotel quarantine for two weeks.

