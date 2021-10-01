Bronx teen uses her music to help others facing sickle cell disease





Bronx’s teenager plays her role in helping people with sickle cell disease use their music to end the month of raising awareness of sickle cell disease. 14-year-old Caddy Barry was born with sickle cell disease and a resilient spirit. She sings her own songs, giving sick people a positive outlook and a sense of security that they are not alone. Barry began singing publicly for the first time in a summer camp for children with chronic illnesses. From that experience, she began making music videos to spread the message of hope. “Whenever you’re sad, go back to my little video. You can sing along and laugh a little,” she told News 12. About 100,000 people in the United States are born with rare blood cell disorders, causing systemic pain and complications. And for Barry, who spent many days fighting the disease at Montefiore Children’s Hospital, she believes those probabilities make people with sickle cell disease special. “My mom always said I wasn’t, as if I was born with it,” Barry added. “I’m pretty different, I’m unique” Barry sincerely hopes that others with this illness will begin to speak up. Dr. Kelly Morone, who works at Montefiore, wants to hear from those who are suffering. “When you have a lot of internal stress in your body, your appearance may look healthy because you don’t decide if you have to take extra rest or rest,” Morone said. Told. Barry wants to return to Montefiore soon, but only in the greater light as a doctor or nurse. “If I meet a patient with sickle cell disease there, it might look like’Oh, I have sickle cell disease’,” she said. Wait, “they are similar”, do you have sickle cells? You look very healthy. I say, “When you get older, it will be you.” “

