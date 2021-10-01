How do Minnesota school children need vaccines? – WCCO





Minneapolis (WCCO) – This week, Pfizer Data for 5-11 years old About COVID-19 vaccine. This is another step in making shots available to young children. The COVID-19 shot is a new vaccine, but other vaccinations are not new to Minnesota students. To enter kindergarten already, you need to get some other shots. DTap, polio, MMR, hepatitis B, chickenpox. In grade 7, students need to be vaccinated against Neisseria meningitidis. read more: Eighteen months later, the Minneapolis theater is back and downtown restaurants are delighted Some tax exemptions are granted for medical and non-medical reasons, but about 90% of Minnesota school children I have these shots. So how do vaccines become part of Minnesota’s childcare and school immunity laws? Good question. School vaccination laws date back to the 1850s when Massachusetts wanted to prevent smallpox. It wasn’t until the 1960s that Minnesota’s child vaccine requirements were enacted. At that time, changes to the vaccine law had to be approved by the state legislature. Approved measles in 1967. Approved rubella in 1973. In 1978, he approved mumps, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, and polio. However, by the time Minnesota added the varicella vaccine in 2003, the law had changed and allowed the Minnesota Health Department’s rule-making authorities to develop policies for implementing state law. This is a process that takes 12-18 months. “We start by issuing a notice that we will pursue rulemaking on specific issues,” said Kris Ehresmann, director of MDH infectious diseases. “Then there is a process before and after saying what we are trying to do and allowing people to provide input.” read more: Swampy Children’s Hospital for Parents: Pharmacy, MDH Site for Children’s COVID Test Generally, states hold administrative law hearings in front of judges. The MDH should also make a statement explaining why it believes the changes follow “necessary and rational standards”. “We look at disease epidemiology, disease morbidity and mortality, vaccine safety and efficacy, and costs. As you know, there are many things we see.” Eresman said. MDH also examines whether the vaccine is licensed, recommended by the CDC and its Immunization Implementation Advisory Board, and whether schools are the primary transmission route. Eresman says that vaccines like flu are different from other needed vaccines. Because most of them speculate on lifelong immunity, influenza is needed every year. “This is one of the things we are considering because it is a heavy implementation burden,” she said. Legislative leaders told WCCO that there are no current plans to work on requesting the COVID-19 vaccine from Minnesota students. Regarding whether MDH will consider it in a couple of years, Ehresmann said that viral illnesses are serious enough to be evaluated by them. Until then, however, Eresman warns parents that they should not wait until they need a vaccine before considering it for their children. “I really value the process needed to pass the law, but I don’t want my parents to think I have to wait,” she said. “Use the vaccine as soon as it becomes available so that you can stay protected and stay in school.” Other news: COVID Booster Shots Now Available at Mall of America

