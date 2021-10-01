Due to the different COVID-19 rates in the region, Manitoba is pondering the pros and cons of targeted restrictions.

Approximately a month after the COVID-19 infection rate effectively leveled off in Manitoba, the disease is now spreading fast enough to stimulate any response from public health.

Over the past week, the average daily number of COVID-19 cases in the state for seven days has increased by about one-third. As of Wednesday, the moving average was 84 per day across the state, up from 63 a week ago.

The problem is that this rise is not happening at the same rate in different parts of the state.

While cases of COVID-19 began to prevail in southern health areas for most of September, the lack of overall growth is regional variability, including a slight reduction in infection rates in most parts of the state. Hidden by

And in the past week, the epidemic of disease in five healthy areas of Manitoba diverged until the COVID-19 infection rate in Southern Health was 2.7 times the state average and 5.6 times the growth rate in the Winnipeg healthy area. Did.

This is not surprising.For Southern Health Minimal COVID-19 vaccine intake It is also home to some of the loudest opposition to pandemic mitigation measures within the Manitoba region, including vaccination requirements for entry into some businesses and public places.

4th wave “piggyback on low vaccination”: mayor

Ten months after the state’s vaccination efforts, it is no longer reasonable to expect a sudden rise in vaccination rates in low-dose health areas such as Stanley and Winkler.

Thousands of residents in the area were unable to fire in time to protect themselves from the delta variant of the coronavirus.

“The fourth wave is piggybacking on low immunization rates due to disinformation, hearsay, sometimes simple aversion to authority, and empty instigators,” said Brandon, mayor of Morden, a relatively high southern health community.・ Burley said. Vaccination rate.

It is now up to Winnipeg’s public health authorities and politicians to decide the next course of action.

The widespread application of the new pandemic regulation is not easy, as it will be angry in Winnipeg, a highly vaccinated, low-infection area where most of Manitoba’s population happens to live.

An alternative is the regional application of restrictions. But it would be easier to announce than to do.

Souradet Shaw, a social epidemiologist and professor of community health science at the University of Manitoba, said:

“But the data suggest an imbalanced burden of cases due to specific areas, and the increase in the number of cases means keeping schools open safely, getting medical care in a timely manner, and so on. We are all beginning to threaten what we value. “

Stanley’s municipality, southwest of Winnipeg, shows signs of opposition to mandatory vaccines. (Ian Froese / CBC)

Challenges include fluctuations within vast regions such as Southern Health.

Do highly vaccinated Mordens deserve the same restrictions as the adjacent low vaccine Winkler? Do low-density districts like Hanover deserve the same regimen as Steinbach, the urban area it surrounds?

The show also says that public health must ensure new restrictions on activities that result in COVID-19 infection and provide the public with data to support that decision.

“When we go this route, the state clearly explains why, the expected time period, the indicators we are choosing to be the basis for our decisions, and candidly explain what things need to look like. It needs to be open, and then it comes out. “

Past mixed results

Prior to the widespread use of vaccination, the application of regional restrictions in Manitoba had various consequences.

Mandatory masks in the Prairie Mountain Health area appear to have subsided the surge in cases in western Manitoba in August 2020. However, due to the regional application of retail closures to Northern Health earlier this year, residents drove Highway 6 to shop in Winnipeg.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder said the return to local regulation would be a “ridiculous move” by public health.

“When Winnipeg was in the Red Zone and there were no cases in Southern Health, the regional shutdown didn’t work, so why now?” He asked. “I’m sick of that idea.”

He would not be the only one to oppose such a plan. The new restrictions imposed on Southern Health will almost certainly cause more civil disobedience.

Shaw and Burley said the state would need to invest more resources in enforcement if it chose to tighten the rules in certain areas.

“Public health has a duty to protect all Manitoba people, which is a duty they expect to do, even at the expense of many in the area who do not want to accompany this unfortunate vehicle. “Burley said. ..

Mayor Morden said he initially advocated a regional approach to restrictions when there were few cases of COVID in Southern Health. However, there have been many changes over the past year.

“We made a pretty rugged bed to sleep on, so this idea isn’t much more comfortable now,” he said.

“One day it feels like this [if] Our area is repeatedly hitting the face while being amazed by the bloody nosebleed. “

Unfortunately, what happened at Southern Health goes beyond Southern Health, at least when it involves viruses.