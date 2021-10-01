The extent to which COVID-19 vaccination reduces infection depends on the type of vaccine and the SARS-CoV-2 strain.

The 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic spread worldwide in 2019, causing a global health and economic crisis. Coupled with high mortality rates in at-risk groups, the rapid spread of the disease has led to the deaths of millions, and many countries have introduced social distance measurements, blockades, and other restrictions.

study: Effect of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination on alpha and delta mutant infections.. Image Credit: BaLL LunLa / Shutterstock

Recently, pandemics have begun to be suppressed with the help of mass vaccination programs, drug repositioning programs, and monoclonal antibodies. However, there is growing concern about variants of concern, such as the Delta mutant, which is known to evade both vaccine-induced immunity and innate immunity.

Researchers at Oxford University are investigating the effects of vaccination on the spread of alpha and delta variants throughout the population as the threat posed by the variants increases.

The preprinted version of the study medRxiv* Server while the article is being peer reviewed.

the study

Researchers used UK national contact test data to determine the infection rate of the subspecies. They conducted a retrospective observational cohort study of contact with both symptomatic and asymptomatic convalescent individuals. Scientists included only results from people who came into contact with infected individuals – proven by PCR tests – and then underwent PCR tests themselves within 1-10 days. Also, only cases from three laboratories were included. All of these use the same standardized procedure, Spike protein, N gene encoding nucleocapsid, or ORF1ab target.

Vaccination details for individuals who meet these criteria were then obtained from a national immune database. The results of these tests estimated a particular strain – the Alpha strain shows a negative result for the S gene, but a positive result for the rest. A complete set of results prior to May 10, 2021 was considered to be of the original stock. Nevertheless, given the prevalence of alpha and delta strains since this date, all non-alpha positive tests were assumed to be delta.

We used multivariable logistic regression to examine the transmission from the original positive test (proband) to other contacts. This technique examines a set of predictors (in this case vaccine status, vaccine type, contact event type, age, gender, symptoms, local prevalence of COVID-19, local deprivation). Often used to return the dichotomy. result. Natural third-order splines and logarithmic transformations helped explain the non-linearity.

In total, approximately 100,000 probands with a positive PCR test were identified and there were over 150,000 positive contacts. Due to the incomplete information, we had to exclude 12,657 of these contacts. Of the remaining contacts, 51,798 were positive. They were 26 to 50 years old and were roughly divided into males (44%) and females (56%). 70% of contact events took place within the same household, with the rest evenly divided among visitors, events, and work / education.

The majority of positive contacts came from unvaccinated individuals (49%). About 27% were partially vaccinated and the remaining 23% were partially vaccinated. These numbers are for ChADOx1 vaccinated people. Cases of BNT162b2 showed slight differences, but followed almost the same pattern.

In a multivariate model, double vaccination with either vaccine may significantly reduce the likelihood of infection with the alpha strain, and BNT162b2 may provide a small amount of additional protection after one or two doses. I showed that.

The delta variant showed increased infection from first-line patients compared to alpha in both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals. Other than vaccine status, other factors that were positively associated with positive testing were the type of contact event, age, gender with different contact with the proband, higher deprivation index, and higher localized severe acute respiratory syndrome corona. Virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) incidence.

These findings are at higher risk for more deprived individuals and up to one-twelfth of the antibody response from vaccinated individuals to the Delta strain compared to the original strain found in Wuhan. This is supported by previous studies showing.

The authors show their results in showing an increased risk of the variant of concern, especially in light of the relatively high cases of double-vaccinated individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. Emphasizes the importance of. These results can be very important in informing public health policy.

*Important Notices

medRxiv publishes unpeer-reviewed preliminary scientific reports and should not be considered definitive, guide clinical / health-related behaviors, or be treated as established information.