Health
The extent to which COVID-19 vaccination reduces infection depends on the type of vaccine and the SARS-CoV-2 strain.
The 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic spread worldwide in 2019, causing a global health and economic crisis. Coupled with high mortality rates in at-risk groups, the rapid spread of the disease has led to the deaths of millions, and many countries have introduced social distance measurements, blockades, and other restrictions.
study: Effect of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination on alpha and delta mutant infections.. Image Credit: BaLL LunLa / Shutterstock
Recently, pandemics have begun to be suppressed with the help of mass vaccination programs, drug repositioning programs, and monoclonal antibodies. However, there is growing concern about variants of concern, such as the Delta mutant, which is known to evade both vaccine-induced immunity and innate immunity.
Researchers at Oxford University are investigating the effects of vaccination on the spread of alpha and delta variants throughout the population as the threat posed by the variants increases.
The preprinted version of the study medRxiv* Server while the article is being peer reviewed.
the study
Researchers used UK national contact test data to determine the infection rate of the subspecies. They conducted a retrospective observational cohort study of contact with both symptomatic and asymptomatic convalescent individuals. Scientists included only results from people who came into contact with infected individuals – proven by PCR tests – and then underwent PCR tests themselves within 1-10 days. Also, only cases from three laboratories were included. All of these use the same standardized procedure, Spike protein, N gene encoding nucleocapsid, or ORF1ab target.
Vaccination details for individuals who meet these criteria were then obtained from a national immune database. The results of these tests estimated a particular strain – the Alpha strain shows a negative result for the S gene, but a positive result for the rest. A complete set of results prior to May 10, 2021 was considered to be of the original stock. Nevertheless, given the prevalence of alpha and delta strains since this date, all non-alpha positive tests were assumed to be delta.
We used multivariable logistic regression to examine the transmission from the original positive test (proband) to other contacts. This technique examines a set of predictors (in this case vaccine status, vaccine type, contact event type, age, gender, symptoms, local prevalence of COVID-19, local deprivation). Often used to return the dichotomy. result. Natural third-order splines and logarithmic transformations helped explain the non-linearity.
In total, approximately 100,000 probands with a positive PCR test were identified and there were over 150,000 positive contacts. Due to the incomplete information, we had to exclude 12,657 of these contacts. Of the remaining contacts, 51,798 were positive. They were 26 to 50 years old and were roughly divided into males (44%) and females (56%). 70% of contact events took place within the same household, with the rest evenly divided among visitors, events, and work / education.
The majority of positive contacts came from unvaccinated individuals (49%). About 27% were partially vaccinated and the remaining 23% were partially vaccinated. These numbers are for ChADOx1 vaccinated people. Cases of BNT162b2 showed slight differences, but followed almost the same pattern.
In a multivariate model, double vaccination with either vaccine may significantly reduce the likelihood of infection with the alpha strain, and BNT162b2 may provide a small amount of additional protection after one or two doses. I showed that.
The delta variant showed increased infection from first-line patients compared to alpha in both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals. Other than vaccine status, other factors that were positively associated with positive testing were the type of contact event, age, gender with different contact with the proband, higher deprivation index, and higher localized severe acute respiratory syndrome corona. Virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) incidence.
These findings are at higher risk for more deprived individuals and up to one-twelfth of the antibody response from vaccinated individuals to the Delta strain compared to the original strain found in Wuhan. This is supported by previous studies showing.
The authors show their results in showing an increased risk of the variant of concern, especially in light of the relatively high cases of double-vaccinated individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. Emphasizes the importance of. These results can be very important in informing public health policy.
*Important Notices
medRxiv publishes unpeer-reviewed preliminary scientific reports and should not be considered definitive, guide clinical / health-related behaviors, or be treated as established information.
Journal reference:
Eyre, D. et al. (2021) “Effects of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination on alpha and delta mutant infections”. medRxiv.. Doi: 10.1101 / 2021.09.28.21264260..
..
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211001/The-extent-to-which-COVID-19-vaccination-reduces-transmission-varies-with-vaccine-type-and-SARS-CoV-2-strain.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]