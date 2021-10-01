CDC “Highly Recommends” COVID-19 Vaccine for Pregnant People





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that it is “strongly recommended.” COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) vaccination As pre-pregnancy or during pregnancy, COVID cases and deaths increased among mostly unvaccinated pregnant Americans, we called for “urgent action” to increase vaccination rates. Says there was a CDC Over 125,000 Confirmed case COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Pregnant people, including more than 22,000 hospitalized, and 161 deaths. Approximately 97% of pregnant women hospitalized for confirmed coronavirus infections are unvaccinated, according to unpublished figures from authorities’ COVID-NET surveillance data. Alerts follow agency moves during the summer to strengthen Its recommendations People who are pregnant or are about to become pregnant should be vaccinated with COVID-19 because of increasing evidence of the safety and effectiveness of shots to protect vulnerable parents and their newborns. However CDC data More than two-thirds of pregnant Americans remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, suggesting that Hispanic / Latino or black vaccination rates are even lower. The CDC has been struggling for months to increase immunization rates for pregnant Americans, despite the increased number of COVID-19 victims in this group. COVID-related deaths in pregnant Americans rose to 22 in August amid a surge in delta mutations. This is the highest number reported in a month since the pandemic began. “We know that pregnant people with COVID-19 can be very ill. Some die and many experience complications of pregnancy and newborns. Because of COVID I know that some children grow up without a mother, “said the CDC doctor. Dana Meaney-Delman earlier this month, presentation To the external panel of the Vaccine Advisor Agency. Meaney-Delman, CDC expands efforts to improve immunization coverage for pregnant people, including sharing family personal stories, and dispels safety and childbirth-related myths He said he was planning to do that. “The COVID-19 vaccine has been found to be safe and effective. If you are pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding, are currently pregnant, or are likely to become pregnant in the future, get the vaccine.” Said Meaney-Delman. Tens of thousands of pregnant women fired safely, research There is no increased risk of miscarriage. Maeney-Delman told the CDC’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board that the data on shots suggests that there is no reason to think that the safety risks posed by booster shots are different. Pregnant woman “. Additional research has begun According to the National Institute of Health Others are underway to collect and publish “robust and positive clinical data” on the use of vaccines in pregnant people.However Health experts say Many data already collected from clinical trials and the real world, including many Americans who became pregnant safely after vaccination and gave birth to children, show that the vaccine is not safe for pregnant parents and newborns, or is at risk. Shows that there is no basis to claim to bring about a person trying to get pregnant. During the summer, CDC director Rochelle Walensky sought permission from the New England Journal of Medicine. Future research No data were found suggesting an increased risk of miscarriage after vaccination. “One of the things I wanted to do was contact the journal editor and say,” I know there is an embargo day. I know there is a press day, but this is the public. ” Warensky told a virtual event hosted by the National Federation of Public Health Information. last month.. “And what’s so exciting is that the mission we have is similar to the mission they have. more



Alexander Tin CBS News Reporter covering public health and pandemics.

