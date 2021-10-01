Greater Sheparton City rushed into a seven-day blockade after an increase in COVID-19 cases





A seven-day blockade in the city of Greater Sheparton was announced, and as the number of cases of COVID-19 increased, a stay-at-home order was issued from 11:59 pm on Friday.

The city of Greater Sheparton has fallen into a blockage as the number of cases of COVID-19 increases. The local government’s stay-at-home order will come into effect for seven days starting Friday at 11:59 pm, but the restrictions are the same as those currently in place in Melbourne’s metropolitan area. “The number of cases of Greater Sheparton has increased recently, and as of October 1, there are 24 activities in the municipality (LGA),” the Victorian Health Department said in a statement. rice field. “Public health teams are seriously concerned about future infections and, as in the case of Ballarat, Greater Geelong and Surf Coast Shire, a seven-day blockade is needed to limit the increase in cases. I decided. “ Residents can only leave the house for a limited number of reasons. They include shopping for essential goods and services, long-term care and compassionate reasons, permitted work and permitted education, limited group exercise and outdoor social interaction, and COVID in the community- Includes 19 vaccinations. “You can also leave the house and visit an intimate partner or one social bubble companion. No other visitor can enter the house. Shopping, exercise, outdoor social interaction, home It is limited to 15km from. Indoors a mask is required. Outdoors. Remember to wear a mask on public transport. ” “There is exercise and outdoor social interaction four hours a day. You can meet another person, or if everyone is fully vaccinated, up to 5 people from 2 households. You can meet. Dependents can also participate. “Leaving the Greater Sheparton area for reasons other than limited reasons such as permitted work, permitted education, care, compassionate reasons, intimate partner visits, COVID-19 testing, acquisition, etc. You may not travel anywhere else in Victoria. Required goods and services (only if not locally available). “ Residents are urged to be tested if they develop symptoms of COVID-19. “If you’re in Greater Sheparton, follow the blockade restrictions and get tested if you have symptoms and vaccination if you haven’t done so yet,” said Deputy Professor Ben Kawi. “We have just seen the outbreak of the Ballarat and Geelong communities and we know it is possible. It is important to protect the local community and the rest of Victoria from serious outbreaks.” According to the Department of Health, the testing clinics that will open this weekend include GV Health and Shepparton Showgrounds on 2 Graham Street, and an additional clinic on Northern Oval in Kyabram. The city of Greater Sheparton only emerged from the last blockade on September 15. Moorabool Shire will also enter a seven-day blockade starting Friday at 11:59 pm.

