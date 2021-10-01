Missouri COVID cases from September to July despite the decline of delta variant waves • Missouri independence

coronavirus Delta variant wave that Attacked Missouri in May When Peaked in early August It continued to decline in September, but the decline is gradual.

There were 1,221 more COVID-19 cases reported state-wide in 30 days than the 60,847 reported on July 31, making it the third worst month of the year for new infections. increase.

In addition, 883 deaths reported in September (389 in September, 494 from the previous month) have resulted in 2,373 deaths since May 1, and all deaths from this year’s COVID-19. It became more than half of.

One of the reasons why the number of cases did not decrease so rapidly was the spread of coronavirus infection among children. Prior to school, less than 1 in 8 children under the age of 18 had a COVID-19 infection. Since the last week of August, 7,724 children under the age of 18 (1 in 4 with age data reported during that period) have been infected. sick.

“One of our Gentry County schools will be a three-week school at the same time as last year’s six-month school,” said Tri-, which serves DeKalb, Gentry, and Worth counties in the north. Teresa McDonald, administrator of the County Health Department, said. Missouri.

According to McDonald’s, the worst month for her three counties was July.

“It was a bit cold in August, but there was an increase in after-school hits, and I was hoping for that,” McDonald’s said.

The Delta variant spread rapidly throughout the family, reflecting experience in other parts of the state, she said. Of the 28 cases active in Gentry County as of Thursday afternoon, five belonged to one family, she said.

“More children are getting sick with the delta variant than with the alpha (original) variant,” she said.

All measurements of the disease show a decrease from the peak in summer. The 7-day positive rate for the 7-day PCR test using long cotton swabs sent to the lab for analysis was 8.8% on Thursday, down from the peak of 15.2% in early August. Hospitalizations, which exceeded 2,450 inpatients in the third week of August, had fallen by a third by Thursday.

In addition, the 7-day average of reported cases was 1,782 per day, a decrease of more than 40% from the peak.

However, the new vaccination Is on a downward trend.. People who received the first or second dose in the second week of September received about 9,000 doses of the vaccine, but last week it dropped to about 7,000 doses per day. On the latest reported day, more people received booster shots than the first or second dose.

McDonald’s said it plans a booster shot clinic with a sufficient dose for 600 people at Albany High School on October 18. So far, she said, 100 people are registered.

One of the hottest reports is Weekly analysis of wastewater Samples from the entire state. The latest September 24 issue shows two communities with increasing viral load, 17 communities with decreasing viral load, and more than 40 communities with uncertain trends.

The mapping also shows that the delta variant is the only strain found in the sample. That’s good news, McDonald’s said.

“If I know there is only one variant in circulation, it’s very helpful because our nursing home can be more cautious about PPE,” she said. ..

She said that if there were multiple variations, the staff would need to change all protective clothing and equipment between each patient. Instead, precautions can be reduced to disinfection or, for example, changing gloves.

“If everyone on the wings has the same virus, I don’t have to worry about mutual contamination of patients,” McDonald said.

McDonald’s said she would monitor reports of any changes.

“We see another variant second,” she said. “I will call my nursing home.”