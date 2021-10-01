School COVID Concerns, Moderna Booster, Merck Pill – NBC Chicago

Is it possible that another booster shot is on the horizon of millions of people in the United States?

In addition, COVID concerns persist in schools in the Chicago area, with some being remote when cases are reported.

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Merck says pills were effective in trials of treatment for COVID-19

Merck & Co. Said Friday that the COVID-19 pill has halved hospitalizations and deaths for people recently infected with the coronavirus and will soon call on health authorities in the United States and around the world to permit its use.

If cleared, Merck’s drug is the first pill shown to treat COVID-19 and is a potentially significant advance in efforts to combat the pandemic. All COVID-19 therapies currently approved in the United States require IV or injection.

Rich Township High School Shifts to Distance Education Due to COVID Incident

Suburban high schools will move to distance learning for two weeks after at least two cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Face-to-face instruction will be suspended from Friday to Thursday, October 14, according to Lich Township High School officials. According to a letter sent to parents, students will not have classes on Friday and will resume distance learning on Monday.

According to the letter, October 15th is the day of the parent-teacher meeting, so the earliest time for the school to allow students to resume learning directly is Monday, October 18th.

CPS elementary school mother died of COVID complications: coroner

The mother of a recently deceased Chicago Public School student died of pneumonia caused by COVID-19. The Cook County Medical Inspector’s Office confirmed Thursday a few days after parents and teachers expressed concern about the safety measures in her posthumous district.

Shenisa Curry’s cause of death was determined to be pneumonia due to COVID-19 diabetes and hypertension infection.

Curry, 44, was one of two parents at Jensen Elementary School who were thought to have died of complications associated with COVID-19.

Moderna Booster Shot: What the FDA Should Know When Assessing Half Potential

So far, most Americans vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can’t get booster shots, can that change soon?

Bloomberg quotes people who are familiar with this issue, Reported this week The US Food and Drug Administration was inclined to allow half the booster shots to those who received Moderna’s two-shot mRNA vaccine.

This will be the second COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the FDA for booster doses.

This is what we have ever known.

Pregnant women and COVID vaccines: what you need to know when the CDC issues an emergency alert

As a disease control prevention center Issue the strongest guidance ever What should pregnant or planning a pregnancy know about available vaccines when encouraging pregnant women to vaccinate with COVID-19?

This is the latest guidance from health authorities, doctors and other professionals surrounding pregnancy and the COVID vaccine.

Deadline for city workers to get the COVID vaccine for Chicago’s mandate approach

The deadline for city workers to comply with Chicago’s vaccine obligations is approaching.

The city’s vaccination policy will come into effect on October 15, and all city employees and volunteers must be fully vaccinated by that date.

“Complete vaccination” is defined as 2 weeks after the second vaccination of the double-dose mRNA vaccine or 2 weeks after the first vaccination of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This means workers must receive injections by the end of this week to comply. .. Employees must submit vaccination proof through the online COVID-19 Vaccine Portal.

Employees can apply for medical or religious exemptions, but the city said such requests would be considered on a case-by-case basis by the Department of Human Resources.

Chicago Vaccine mandate announced in August, All city employees say they need to be vaccinated.

“Data show that vaccination is the best way to protect people who come into contact with themselves from serious illness, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19,” said Chicago Public Health. Dr. Alison Arwadi of the Bureau said in a statement. time. “Adopting and implementing this requirement is a responsible and common-sense approach, which is why many other government agencies, companies, institutions and organizations are pursuing this set of actions.”

More fake COVID vaccination cards seized by Chicago authorities

More than 40 fake coronavirus vaccination cards were confiscated by Chicago authorities at O’Hare International Airport for the second time this September.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials working at an international postal facility have found fake COVID vaccine cards in two packages originally from China, officials said.

According to the release, the package was labeled as containing a greeting card, which contained 21 counterfeit COVID vaccination cards and 20 counterfeit cards.

Where to get booster shots of the COVID vaccine in Illinois

COVID Vaccine Booster Shots are currently available to millions of eligible residents, where can I get them?

NS CDC approved booster shots last week For millions of elderly or vulnerable Americans.

The Illinois Public Health Service said Friday that it has adopted the CDC’s recommendations for those eligible to receive booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois.

“Vaccines continue to be very effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death as we learn more about COVID-19 and as science evolves, but our recommendations need to evolve as well,” said IDPH. Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.

“Vaccine providers recommend prioritizing eligible booster populations with the highest risk of serious illness,” the ministry said.

See the list of places where qualified people can get booster shots.

Vaccine event in Chicago today

Essential School-Downtown Campus : 5:30 am to 7:30 pm

: 5:30 am to 7:30 pm CDPH Greater Lawn Immune Clinic : 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm CDPH Uptown Immune Clinic : 9 am-5pm

: 9 am-5pm Influenza & COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic : 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Park district : 11:00 am – 3:30 pm

: 11:00 am – 3:30 pm Commissioner Bill Raleigh Men’s Health Fair: 5 pm to 8 pm

United Airlines moves to dismiss employees who fail to comply with COVID vaccine obligations

Chicago-based United Airlines will soon begin the process of dismissing nearly 600 employees who have rejected the company’s coronavirus vaccine requirements, according to a memo sent to employees on Tuesday.

More than 99% of the company’s employees are fully vaccinated or have religious or medical accommodation, according to a memo sent by United CEOs Scott Kirby and President Bret Hart. That is.

A spokeswoman said the deadline for requesting these extensions has been extended, but the company plans to dismiss a total of 593 employees.

Chicago moves to “low infection” due to COVID risk.This is what it means for the mask

As Chicago moves down from the “high infection” of COVID-19 risk, the city’s top doctors say health officials are discussing with the state about Maskmandate in Illinois.

As of Tuesday, the average daily number of cases of coronavirus was 369, according to data from the Chicago Public Health Department, moving the city from “highly infected” to “substantially infected.”

CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the city’s positive test rate, hospital capacity, and ICU capacity have all fallen into a “declining infection rate.”

What does this mean for masks?

COVID Vaccines and Children: Updates on when Pfizer submits study data

now Pfizer Submitted initial study data to the Food and Drug Administration for its use COVID-19 vaccine What does that mean for parents in children aged 5-11?

This move is an important step in initiating youth vaccination, but approval of the COVID vaccine for children under the age of 12 may still be weeks away.

COVID Booster Shot: What Illinois Residents Should Know At The Beginning of Additional Doses

COVID Vaccine Booster Shots are currently available to millions of eligible residents, but what do Illinois residents need to know when preparing for the next shot?

NS CDC approved booster shots last week For millions of elderly or vulnerable Americans.

Approved by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky A set of recommendations from the advisor panel The end of Thursday. However, Warensky decided to make one recommendation that the panel rejected.

Can my child get the flu and COVID shots at the same time?Pediatrician, CDC says “yes”

As the flu season approaches, doctors recommend individuals to be vaccinated against the flu and inform their parents that it is safe to vaccinate both the flu and COVID vaccines at the same time.

Currently, children over the age of 12 are allowed to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine under the terms of the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization. Experts predict that the vaccine will soon be approved for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Early in the pandemic, the CDC recommended that vaccinations be spaced apart, but further research has shown that simultaneous vaccination with both COVID and influenza is safe and effective in preventing both illnesses. It was shown that there is.

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine More Powerful Against Delta Variants?

With the choice of COVID vaccines that many people receive, the questions surrounding those that provide better protection against the current proliferation of delta mutants are skyrocketing.

Several studies have been done to determine the efficacy of a vaccine, but is one vaccine actually better than the other?

According to medical experts, each of the three vaccines currently available in the United States provides protection.

Here’s a breakdown of what we know about each vaccine so far:..