Maine reports 738 COVID-19 cases as the state continues to process the untreated portion.





Maine reported 738 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Friday. This is because the state continues to process the unprocessed portion of the positive test results. According to the daily report, the cumulative number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 90,727. A total of 1,022 people have died. The state recently reported some of the highest daily pandemic cases. But a positive test backlog Being caused by a delta variant surge means that the reported numbers reflect cases reported over multiple days. For example, the Friday case was first reported to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a period dating back to September 21st. Maine is also increasing In the case of a school incident or outbreak.. Over the last 30 days, the school has reported 2,578 COVID cases and 108 outbreaks. Outbreaks account for about 15% of schools, but do not necessarily reflect infections within schools. Authorities continue to say that full face-to-face learning can be safe as long as the school adheres to universal health and safety protocols such as indoor masking and vaccination for qualified personnel. Despite the subtle signs that the current surge may have eased, the rapid spread of delta variants throughout the region continues to weigh on the capacity of Maine hospitals. As of Thursday, 226 people were hospitalized, 71 of whom were on critical care and 28 were ventilated. New information about hospitalization was not immediately available on Friday morning. The 7-day average for new daily cases is 593, compared to 485 two weeks ago. Governor Janet Mills said the enforcement would be postponed until October 29 to give workers more time to fire, but state-wide vaccination obligations for hospital staff and many other health care workers will come into effect on Friday. .. The mandate has been challenged in court, but a federal judge has not yet issued an order in a proceeding to prevent the mandate. Around the United States, reports of new cases are steadily declining as many of the countries move past the late summer surge. On Friday, the United States reported 116,090 new cases, with a daily average of 111,210 for seven days. According to the New York Times, this is down from an average of 150,376 for the seven days two weeks ago. This story will be updated. ” Previous Massachusetts man killed during a turnpike in Wells

