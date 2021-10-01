Fact Check: Has Norway Classified COVID as Influenza?





There are some Social media claims A cycle suggesting that Norway has reclassified COVID-19 as the same disease as influenza. But that doesn’t seem to be the case. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH / FHI) said: Newsweek The claim is not true. In fact, the institute said the rumors came from an interview conducted by NIPH Assistant Director Geir Bukholm. Norwegian media outlet VG. “We are now at a new stage where we must consider the coronavirus as one of several respiratory illnesses with seasonal fluctuations,” said Bukholm. VG report..

NS VG report “Coronavirus joins the ranks of other respiratory illnesses such as colds and seasonal flu,” he suggested. But the organization said Newsweek That COVID-19 is another illness, not the same as influenza “It is not correct that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health claimed that” COVID-19 is less dangerous than normal influenza. “This statement is probably a misunderstanding of this interview at (VG), “said the institute representative. Newsweek.

“As stated in the news article, our position must begin to approach COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic as one of several respiratory illnesses that circulate with seasonal fluctuations. That is.

“This means that control measures that can be applied to various respiratory illnesses require the same level of social preparation. This means that coronavirus illnesses and seasonal flu are similar. It doesn’t mean. “ Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been talk that COVID-19 and influenza are similar viruses. actually, Former President Donald Trump He said he “learned to live” with the corona virus and was “much less lethal” than the “most population” of influenza. But that’s not the case. In a year, influenza often kills 290,000 to 650,000 out of 1 billion cases annually. Coronavirus killed 4 million of the 233 million cases in 18 months. This indicates that the virus spreads faster and kills more people. Data from Johns Hopkins University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/coronavirus/2021/10/1/22702253/norway-covid-flu-same The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos