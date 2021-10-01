Who is eligible for Pfizer Booster Shots

This Week’s Coronavirus is a weekly column summarizing Tennessee headlines on COVID-19 pandemics and vaccination efforts. If you can’t follow the news of the rapid-fire virus every day, this column will help you keep track of what’s important.

Even so, it was a week of good news about the Tennessee coronavirus.

Infectious disease and test positive Still steadily decreasing, And the hospital feels less pressure from the virus.Also, Tennessee Not deficient in monoclonal antibodies, As state officials once feared.

Many of us have the opportunity to take another step to protect ourselves and others from the virus. The federal government approved a Pfizer vaccine booster shot for many Americans last week, and the shot is now widely available throughout Tennessee.

But yes, the booster shot situation is a bit complicated. Not everyone is eligible or recommended to get a booster. It’s easy to get confused about whether you can or need to get a booster. To help with this, this week we dedicate this column to a quick guide on the current availability of booster shots.

First, Booster Shot is only approved for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. If you get the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, it’s not time to get the boosters. That time may come in the not too distant future, but it’s not here right now.

COVID19 vaccine:More evidence that mandates can work in Vanderbild

Monoclonal antibody:Why are Tennessees resisting the vaccine even though they are using monoclonal antibodies?

Second, booster shots are only to be taken if at least 6 months have passed since Pfizer’s second vaccination. Therefore, if vaccinated before April, it may be time for booster immunization. Even if you get the Pfizer vaccine after April, you still have to wait a bit.

At this point, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies eligible people into one of two categories: should do it With boosters May Get a booster.

Let’s start with the person who should. The CDC recommends booster shots for people over the age of 65 and people between the ages of 50 and 64 with eligible medical conditions. These are generally conditions that exacerbate the virus, many of which are common: obesity, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension or COPD. (can get Complete list of CDC websites).

Boosters are especially recommended for people of all ages who live in nursing homes, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. The government uses pharmacies to provide booster shots directly to these residents, just as the vaccine was first available.

Pfizer Booster Shot: Teachers, First Responders and Other “High Risk” Workers Qualify

Even if you don’t fall into these “should” categories, it’s very likely that you’re eligible for a booster.

According to the CDC, Americans over the age of 18 and suffering from one of the same complex medical conditions may have a booster effect.

If you have any of these conditions, you probably don’t need to prove it. Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercy said Wednesday that the state does not intend to create an “artificial barrier” to booster shots by requiring people to provide medical records confirming their eligibility.

“If you tell us you have one of these medical conditions, we’ll give you a booster shot,” Piercey said. “The burden of paperwork and documentation is not what we are trying to pursue.”

Finally, if you’re 18 or older and you’re doing something that the CDC considers a “high risk setting,” you can also get a booster. This includes healthcare professionals, first responders, teachers, other educational staff, and people working in grocery stores, public transport, food, agriculture, and manufacturing.

In general, if your work gives you early access to this spring vaccine, it also gives you early access to boosters.

Booster reservations are available and easily available.I literally stopped writing this exact sentence – here – and Sign up within 5 minutes to get a booster At my local supermarket on Tuesday.

If you qualify, you should.

Vaccine reservation:Sign up for Pfizer Booster or COVID-19 vaccine here

Brett Kelman is a Tennessee Healthcare Reporter. He can be contacted at 615-259-8287 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @brettkelman.