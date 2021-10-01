Health
NJ reports 1,642 COVID cases and 16 deaths. Transmission speeds have slowed and remain below key benchmarks.
New Jersey reported an additional 1,642 confirmed on Friday COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Cases and 16 more confirmed deaths as state-wide infection rates continued to fall below key benchmarks indicating that outbreaks were no longer widespread.
The 7-day average of newly confirmed positive tests dropped to 1,699 on Friday, down 7% from a week ago, but still 1% higher than a month ago.
Transmission rates across New Jersey fell again from 0.94 on Thursday and 0.97 on Wednesday to 0.92 on Friday. Transmission speeds above 1 indicate that multiple additional cases are occurring for each new case, indicating that state outbreaks are expanding.
As of Thursday night, there were 1,035 hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus. According to state data.. It has been reduced by 24 patients since the night before. Also, this number has been almost flat in the past month and has increased or decreased slightly in the last few weeks.165 patients were discharged in 24 hours until Thursday night..
Of those who were hospitalized 233 In the intensive care unit (7 or more), there were 129 ventilators (1 less).
Delta Variant continues to dominate the New Jersey case In almost all cases sampled in the 4 weeks until September 11th..
State school districts are at least A total of 219, 39 outbreaks in the schoolMore than twice as many cases reported a week ago, according to the state dashboard. The positive test includes 37 educators and other school staff and 182 students.
Outbreaks in school are defined as three or more cases that are determined by contact tracing to be transmitted between staff or students while in school. The total number of staff and students is not included. for example, Toms River’s school had more than 231 students and 28 teachers tested positive Since the beginning of the school year, the state has not listed outbreaks or cases in Ocean County.
The positive rate of the test conducted on Saturday, the latest available day, was 6.04%.
More than 5.86 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday. More than 6.45 million people have received at least one dose, and 140,000 have received a third or booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
All but one of the 21 counties in New Jersey “High” rate of coronavirus infection, According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although Hudson County was downgraded to a substantive infection this week, the CDC recommends that all 21 counties wear masks in indoor public environments, regardless of state immunization rates.
New Jersey currently reports a total of 27,443 COVID-19 deaths in 18 months. According to the state dashboard, 24,656 people have been identified, with an estimated 2,787 potential. Deaths, which may be revised weekly, increased 14 deaths on Monday.
In new jersey The second highest number of deaths from coronavirus per capita In the United States, the state has long been at the top of the list of per capita COVID-19 deaths, but has recently been stopped by Mississippi.
At least 8,546 deaths from the state’s COVID-19 have occurred among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data..
There have been active outbreaks at 156 facilities, with 644 inhabitants and 558 staff.
Of the 15.5 million PCR tests performed since the first case was announced on March 4, 2020, a total of 9.2 million residents reported a total of 1,005,006 confirmed cases. The state also reported 151,237 positive antigen tests. ..
As of Wednesday, more than 232.9 million positive COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University, The virus has killed more than 4.76 million people. The United States reports more cases (more than 43.2 million) and deaths (more than 693,200) than any other country.
The vaccine has been administered more than 6.17 billion times worldwide.
