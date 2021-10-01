Health
Molnupiravir, a new antiviral drug, has prevented half of severe COVID-19 infections.
According to a study published on Friday, the drug prevented half of the COVID-19 infections that would otherwise have sent people to the hospital, promising that the virus could soon be treated with pills. Did.
Antiviral drug MolnupiravirMerck & Co. Was given to 385 people within 5 days of being diagnosed with COVID-19, created by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in Miami. Another 377 volunteers who tested positive were given a placebo.
All participants had at least one risk factor for severe COVID-19. They were over 60 years old or suffered from diabetes, obesity and heart disease, the two companies said.
Originally created by researchers at Emory University in Atlanta, Molnupiravir is given as four tablets taken twice daily for five days.
Of the participants who received molnupiravir, 28 or 7.3% were hospitalized during the one-month trial. In the placebo group, 53 (14%) were hospitalized, 8 of whom died.
The study was to enroll an additional 750 participants, but an independent oversight committee found that the drug was very effective and it was unethical to continue to give anyone a placebo. I decided.
According to the two companies, participants in the placebo group were more concerned about safety than patients who received the active ingredient, and many patients who received placebo dropped out of the study.
Since the early days of the pandemic, public health officials have sought effective antiviral agents that help prevent severe infections in people exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Some existing drugs were tested early against the virus and have shown no benefit to patients.
June, Biden administration Allocated $ 3.2 billion to develop antivirals, Says that drugs will be an important part of the fight against viruses.
“Easy-to-administer oral antivirals will be an important part of the therapeutic weapons that complement the great success of the vaccine effort,” said Dr. David Kessler, chief scientific officer for the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response. Said at the time.
Of that amount, $ 1.2 billion was allocated to purchase 1.7 million doses of molnupiravir if the drug meets the Food and Drug Administration’s safety and efficacy standards.
Antiviral drugs are drugs designed to prevent the virus from replicating and colonizing the body. They are effectively used to contain HIV in infected people and are commonly used to reduce the severity of influenza infections.
for example, Tamiflu, a commonly used antiviral drug against influenzaHas been shown to shorten the course of influenza and can be used to prevent infection in people exposed to the influenza virus.
Dr. Dean Y. Lee, president of the Merck Institute, suggests that these findings on molnupiravir are more effective against SARS-CoV-2 than against influenza.
“This is a big impact not seen in other situations,” he said of the new test results.
Another study is still assessing the effectiveness of molnupiravir in preventing disease in people with known exposure to SARS-CoV-2.
Lee, who heads Merck’s global human vaccine and therapeutic research and development organization, said the FDA agreed that it would be appropriate to discontinue the study.
“The impact is very important,” he added.
Exam participants came from all over the world, including Latin America, Europe and Africa.
Studies have shown that the drug is effective against the viral variants gamma, delta, and mu.
“The data is incomplete, but virus sequencing data shows that this effect crosses the virus barrier,” says Li. “It’s very exciting.”
The cost of molnupiravir is not clear, but antivirals are generally cheap and presidential advisers Dr. Anthony Fauci says he wants to make antivirals available For people in low and middle income countries.
Both companies are in talks with the FDA and will apply for an emergency use authorization as soon as possible.
Contact Karen Weintraub at [email protected]
Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY was partially made possible by grants from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition for Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.
