The state is still in its worst week as cases of COVID-19 begin to decline





“The daily number of cases is clearly on the decline, probably not as fast as everyone wants, but it is encouraging and NSW has been very successful in directing vaccination to high-risk areas.” Said Professor Chen. Approximately 87% of people over the age of 16 in New South Wales are vaccinated once and 64% are fully vaccinated. “The last thing that matters now is that no one is left behind for vaccination, for example, for people with non-English backgrounds or indigenous peoples,” he said. Associate Professor Jameswood, an applied mathematician at UNSW’s School of Public Health and Community Medicine, is uncertain whether deaths in New South Wales have peaked, but allows more case numbers. “ He said that one-third of the daily deaths reported on Friday were fully vaccinated, but the risk of someone over the age of 80 dying from the coronavirus is a young group even if they were vaccinated twice. Said it was much higher. “The problem is when cases are concentrated in hospitals and elderly care, when the results are worse from the perspective of dying people,” said Professor Wood. Loading “There are subgroups of the population that do not respond well to the vaccine, so some people taking cancer treatments and immunosuppressive drugs are much more protected than if they were not vaccinated. Some people don’t. “ As a result of hospital infections, at least 27 people were affected in New South Wales and 11 died after being infected with the virus in a geriatric care facility. Evidence regarding the use of booster shots is still under consideration, but Professor Wood said, “There was a potential problem that some of our first priority cohorts were vaccinated six months ago. Immunity in the UK. Has been observed to decrease somewhat. “ Two deaths reported on Friday acquired infection in a geriatric care facility, and the two who died were infected in a man in his 80s at Mater Hospital in southeastern Sydney and a woman in his 80s at Westmead Hospital. Won. One died at home. A woman in her 50s from southwestern Sydney who was COVID-19 positive after death. Southwest and West Sydney continued to have the highest number of cases per day, followed by Illawarra Shoalhaven, Southwest Sydney, and the Hunter New England region. NSW Health has announced that some of the canceled elective surgeries will be resumed thanks to “decreasing COVID-19 community infections and increasing vaccination rates.” Non-urgent day surgery will resume at 19 private hospitals from October 5th. Non-urgent selective surgery in state public hospitals remains suspended. Keep track of the most important pandemic-related developments with the Coronavirus Update. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter.

