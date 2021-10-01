What’s happening with the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Minnesota

Who will be eligible for additional COVID-19 and when federal health officials Approve booster shots For Pfizer vaccinated people over the age of 65 and those at high risk of being infected with the virus or developing serious viral complications. (Third dose approved For people with weakened immunity In August. )

With recent booster approval, Federal Health Authority Recommended Some populations receive a third dose, while others approved Get shots if they choose.

This means that many Minnesotans will have to make decisions within the next few weeks to months. If you’re in that group, here are some answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about booster shots. This includes booster shot features and how to get them.

Who are you currently targeting?

a few weeks agoIt seemed that almost everyone who was vaccinated would eventually be eligible for an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.But some experts Opposing that policy, Vaccine production capacity argues that it should be used to spread the initial dose to the world more quickly. It is also due to evidence that the vaccine remains highly protected in the general population without additional doses.

Ultimately, authorities decided to target a more limited range of people for additional doses, at least for now. Also, the new booster shot eligibility applies only to those who have been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. Regulators continue to review data on Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters.

Them Recommended The third dose includes those who took a second dose of Pfizer at least 6 months ago.

Are you over 65

Live in a long-term care facility

Ages 50-64 have basic health conditions such as cancer, kidney disease, heart disease, diabetes and may be at increased risk of COVID-19 complications (listed) here).

someone approved The third dose includes those who took a second dose of Pfizer at least 6 months ago.

Between the ages of 18 and 49, health conditions such as cancer, kidney disease, heart disease, diabetes, and pregnancy increase the risk of COVID-19 complications and may increase the risk of COVID-19 complications ( description) here).

From 18 to 64 years old, there is a high risk of being infected with COVID-19 due to work and living environment. This includes group homes, front-line healthcare professionals, school and childcare workers, and first responders.

Why those groups?

The rationale for boosters varies from group to group.

Dr. Amy Karger, a clinical pathologist at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine and MHealth Fairview, shows that for people over the age of 65, the data show the benefits of boosting the immune response of the elderly at additional doses. Karger Lead research This compares the response of the immune system to the COVID-19 vaccine in healthy people with immunodeficiency.

NS Israeli studyFor example, people over the age of 60 who have been vaccinated three times with Pfizer may be less likely or more severely infected with COVID-19 if they are infected than those who have not been vaccinated three times. ..

It’s not surprising, because of what is called immunosenescence, or because of the fact that as our immune system ages, they become less responsive than the younger immune system, Carger said. “As you get older, your immune system is generally unable to mount many of the immune responses,” Carger said. “There are high-dose versions for older patients, as we know that other vaccines, such as the flu vaccine, need more flu antigens to react in the same way as young people.”

Additional doses are recommended (for 5-64 people) or allowed (for young people) for young people with certain health conditions such as heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, and smoking. Those conditions There is an increased risk of serious complications from COVID-19. This means that in rare cases, you will be admitted to the hospital even if you are vaccinated (0.047 percent of fully vaccinated Minesotan). I was hospitalized, According to the latest figures), they are more likely to get sick than people without those conditions.

People who may be exposed to COVID-19, but otherwise healthy living or working conditions, are at greater risk of being infected with the virus than others, whether they are front-line health care workers or not. Due to its high price, additional doses are acceptable. , Teachers, or because they live in homeless shelters or prisons.

Carger said it is not clear whether a third dose to a otherwise healthy person would be more than a temporary boost in immunity. “Giving a booster can trigger another peak [in antibodies]”But when they come back stable, I’m still not sure if they’re in a better place than after two doses,” she said.

If your immune system is weak, we recommend that you take an additional dose at least 28 days after the second dose. This is because people in this group do not, whether because of advanced HIV-like medical conditions or because of drugs such as chemotherapy that suppress the immune system. Always get more response from previous doses. Immune-protected people who have been vaccinated with either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine will be eligible for boosters from August.

Researcher discovered “There was no evidence of an immune response, or what we call a suboptimal response, which is not the degree of antibody response seen in people with a healthy immune system,” said Carger. Mr. says.

Some people with weakened immunity who do not ideally respond to the first and second injections respond to the third injection, Carger said.

What about people who don’t belong to those groups?

Experts say that the general public is not sure if the boost in immunity is temporary for most people, and because the vaccine is still very good at preventing serious illness and hospitalization. It is not yet clear if boost immunization is needed. Also for delta variants.

Encouraging is that in a study 6 months after vaccination, immune levels appear to be fairly stable and not diminished. Therefore, if you are relatively healthy, your immune system appears to have a stable ability to respond to the virus, Carger said.

Do people who receive a third dose usually report symptoms afterwards?

They are not uncommon, and studies have shown that people’s reaction to the third Pfizer shot is very similar to that of the second shot.

More specifically, research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Released this week It was found that 79% reported “local” reactions (such as arm pain and redness) after the third dose, and 74% reported “systemic” reactions such as fatigue and myalgia. On the second shot, these rates were 78% and 77%, respectively.

If I’m among people who are allowed (but not recommended) to take a third dose, how do I decide if I want to take a third shot?

Karger said he would look at booster dose guidelines and assess how they match your health and risk levels. “For example, a healthcare professional who is often around patients with COVID infections in hospitals and clinics. If it were me, I would definitely take the third dose first,” Carger said. Said.

If you are a teacher, consider the underlying risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, and heart disease, as well as your district’s mask policy.

Data from countries with more widespread third doses suggest that there is no additional risk posed by booster immunization.

Minnesota health officials also encourage people to talk to their doctors to assess risk levels and whether booster shots are a good idea.

What if I couldn’t get a Pfizer shot? Am I out of luck?

This is not always the case. News about Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters will be announced shortly. Minnesota Health Commissioner Jean Malcolm said at a press conference last week that he “expected to have booster recommendations from Moderna, and soon after, Johnson & Johnson.” ..

Scientists are also studying the effectiveness of dose mixing and matching, although it’s worth paying attention to the CDC, Carger said. Currently not recommended Look for additional doses from a different manufacturer than the original shot.

Are you worried about the lack of boosters or management ability?

No. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky Don’t worry About booster supply issues.

The high hospitalization level of COVID-19 puts stress on the health care system, but Malcolm said there are many ways to get the vaccine. “We are confident that capacity exists,” Malcolm said.

MDH Infectious Diseases Director Kris Ehresmann said that Minnesotans who are eligible to get boosters can get more of them at their convenience, as opposed to the urgency of many getting the first shot. I did. “They don’t have to consider it a crisis,” she said.

Where can I get it?

Healthcare providers are busy dealing with the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, but many still manage shots. For example, M Health Fairview, I started giving boosters on Thursday. Appointments are not limited to this, but are readily available at many pharmacies. Walgreens, Slifty White, CVS When HyVee.. Local public health authorities may offer booster clinics, Minnesota offers boosters at the Mall of America Local vaccination site..