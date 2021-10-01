Less than 50 Covid-19 patients were sent to the ICU this week. ICU total low for 10 weeks





In the Netherlands, less than 50 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to the intensive care unit in the last 7 days, the lowest in the week since mid-July. An average of just under 7 patients were sent to the ICU in the last 7 days of their first admission, according to data from the patient coordination room LCPS. Hospitalization in the intensive care unit decreased by about one-third in a week. On average, hospitals have accepted 41 patients with coronavirus disease over the past seven days, 34 of whom have been sent to regular care units. Admission to the regular care unit is decreasing at a slower pace than admission to the ICU. An average of 41 patients per day has decreased by 13% compared to a week ago. A Dutch hospital treated 437 patients with Covid-19 on Friday, the lowest dose since 22 July. This number was 4% lower than Thursday afternoon and 11% lower than last Friday. With a similar 11% drop, hospital numbers are about 390. The current total includes 132 patients in the intensive care unit, which is also the lowest since July 24th. The total ICU decreased by 8 per day after considering new patient admissions, discharges, and deaths. There were 230 patients in the ICU on August 24th. This is the peak of the fourth wave of intensive care for coronavirus infection. The other 305 patients were in the regular care unit. That was 11 less than Thursday. The hospital has admitted 52 Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours, the highest number on any day of the week. According to the patient coordination room LCPS, 45 of them were admitted to the regular care unit and 7 were sent directly to the ICU. According to raw RIVM data, a total of 1,741 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This raised the 7-day moving average by less than 1% to 1,664. The average, based solely on raw data, decreased by about 5% in a week. This includes only those who have been tested by GGD, not those who plan to travel the coronavirus test or access restaurants, cinemas or other places. The reduction in infections leveled off by mid-week, with over 1,700 diagnoses for four consecutive days. For seven consecutive days, the raw moving average was between 1,600 and 1,700. If weekend test numbers remain as low as they were consistently, they can stay within that range. Rotterdam led all cities with 123 new infectious diseases, the most common in 10 days. Among the residents of Amsterdam, 71 more infections were found, just above the capital average of 68. In The Hague, 66 people test positive for viral infections, which is almost 11% lower. Average of 74. The Netherlands has recorded 2,004,763 positive coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nltimes.nl/2021/10/01/fewer-50-covid-19-patients-sent-icu-week-icu-total-10-week-low The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos