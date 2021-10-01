In one of the country’s most vaccinated areas, masks were the key to slowing down Covid-19.





If the vaccine is the only armor against the covid epidemic, San Juan County, which has about 730 inhabitants registered on paper, will be one of the most bulletproof sites in the country.

However, the past few months have shown the complexity of this stage of the pandemic. Even in highly vaccinated areas, shots alone are not sufficient because the geographical boundaries are porous, the effectiveness of the vaccine declines over time, and the delta mutants are highly contagious. Infectious disease experts say that masks are still needed to control the spread of the virus.

The county recorded its first pandemic hospitalization in early August of this year rather than in 2020. Five summer residents were hospitalized. Three used a ventilator. Two have recovered and the third is a 53-year-old woman who died at the end of August. It was believed that everything was not vaccinated. It was believed that everything was not vaccinated.

Those cases, and even those that did not require hospitalization, warned the county in a single integrated town, Silverton. Surrounded by the mountains of southwestern Colorado, it is a close, former mining community that often blocks lonely roads through snowstorms and avalanches.

“The pandemic is still going on,” said De Anne Gallegos, a county spokesman and director of the local chamber of commerce. “I thought it would end by this summer. Then I was thinking about it in November. Now it’s like,’No, I don’t know when.'” Therefore, the county decided to go back. “We have returned to the tools we knew we had,” Galegos said. “Mask imposes obligations indoors and then discourages indoor events.” Outdoor events such as brass band concerts on court stairs and the region’s signature hard rocker holiday mining competition followed. Pneumatic mucking and spike drive .. Overall, taking into account the set under the age of 12, 85% of the county’s total population is fully vaccinated. However, in the summer, the population almost doubles as seasonal residents roost in villas and RV parks, some take vacations and others get seasonal jobs. Next, there is what Galegos described as a “tourist tsunami.” A daily influx of people arriving from Durango on the historic railroad and a dusty jeep trail through the mountains. Many of those visitors are uncertain about their vaccination status. The county’s two-week incidence surged to the highest rate in the state in August and remained there for most of the month. The surge reached a total of about 40 known cases, nearly the same as the county recorded during the entire pandemic, and the cases were also vaccinated. In a small place without a hospital, many cases will be a big deal. “We are all one-man bands trying to make that happen,” Galegos said. For example, the county’s director of public health, Becky Joyce, does everything from contact tracing and covid testing to firing ammunition. And when the county resumed Mask’s mission, it was Galegos who designed the sign and zipped the weekend around the town. The greatest concentration of covid cases took place at RV parks and music festivals driven indoors by the rain. “It makes sense that people working in restaurants in RV parks started to get sick after three or four weeks of busy tourists,” Galegos said. “And you gathered all the locals for a few nights of the concert, and it was just a triple win.” Dana Chambers, who runs a hardware store in Silverton, was vaccinated as soon as possible. She said returning to Maskman Date felt in several ways, such as a “step back.” But companies like her need a summer tourism rush to survive the quiet winter, which is visited by just a few hundred tourists, mainly to jump from helicopters to ski resorts, she said. .. “If we have to wear a mask, that’s what we do.” Julia Lifeman Epidemiologists at Boston University’s School of Public Health, who follow the state’s pandemic policy, are not surprised that covid can attack places like San Juan County, despite high immunization rates. The data show that the vaccine protects against covid death and hospitalization. However, even effective vaccines are not comparable to the infectivity of Delta. “Even in the best scenario where the vaccine reduces infection by 80%, the virus has recently propagated and is actually twice as likely to be transmitted as in July,” Lifeman said. “It is statistically impossible to achieve herd immunity with the delta variant.” Meanwhile, many local and national leaders, including Colorado, continue to focus on vaccines almost exclusively as a path ahead. Talia Quandelacy Epidemiologists at the University of Colorado Denver and the University of Colorado School of Public Health said the concept of herd immunity in this pandemic was oversimplified and overly dependent. “Having some kind of goal is a useful guide,” she said. “But usually, reaching a certain indicator does not mean that the infection or pandemic disappears.” Many scientists agree that covid can stay here and eventually turn into something like a cold, especially since most of the world has not yet been vaccinated. “It will probably be a problem for years,” Quandelacy said. “But it’s like the trajectory we’re on.” As a result, the term “finish line” used by many politicians is frustrating. Ann Soshin , Nelson A. Rockefeller, Policy Fellow, Public Policy Center, Dartmouth College. Vaccines serve their intended purpose, rather than prevent people from really getting sick and getting infected, but that is not well communicated. “The message about this isn’t very subtle,” she said. She pointed out the epidemiologist’s experience she wrote last month Baltimore Sun He said he caught covid at a house party where all 14 guests and the host were vaccinated. The host infected him and nine others. “It’s as miraculous as they live away from hospitals, but they can’t rely on them alone to prevent infection,” Soshin said of the vaccine. Also, according to public health experts, San Juan County has shown that measures such as masks, ventilation and distance are also needed.They are circulating “Swiss cheese” model Each precaution (or layer of cheese) has holes, but stacking them together creates an effective defense. Sosin said residents are often tightly connected, especially in rural areas, and these layers of defense may be needed as the disease moves quickly within social networks. Joyce, the director of public health who declined the interview request, said Written on Facebook In August, the county’s recent experience proved that “vaccines create a line of defense, but they are not invincible against the disease and its variants.” Lifeman believes that realization, coupled with San Juan’s subsequent indoor mask requirements, is a crucial moment of success. The one-month mission was subsequently lifted on September 10, as the county returned to a low Covid infection rate. At that time, this was the only county in Colorado with such a low infection rate. “This is the moment we define. How do you manage the virus in the long run?” Lifeman said. “So far, we have defined that we don’t control it. We let it control.” Even after canceling the Maskman date, the county’s public health department Facebook page Prompt Residents wear masks and “pay attention to the situation in covid-19, just as they pay attention to the weather.”

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national news room that produces detailed journalism on health issues. KHN, along with policy analysis and polling, is one of three major operational programs: KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is a donated non-profit organization that provides the public with information on health issues.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/01/health/covid-vaccine-colorado-tourist-town/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos