AdventHealth, Sheriff’s Office has announced a pink cruiser.Efforts to spread awareness of breast cancer

On October 1, the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is used to celebrate survivors, honor lost people, and remind people to be screened, partially pink. Announcing a cruiser specially wrapped in color.

At a press conference, Sheriff Lowell Griffin said Breast Cancer Awareness Month would be “near home” for Sheriff’s office as two lawmakers are fighting the disease.

Congressmen Barbara Strand and Melinda Davidson were diagnosed every other month. They said it helped to work with someone who knew what it would be like to have cancer and be treated.

Strang underwent two surgeries and radiation therapy and had a medical examination later this month. Davidson has undergone surgery and chemotherapy, leaving 10 rounds of radiation.

“I’m very happy that they are standing here with us today,” Griffin said. “That’s why we recognize the importance of proper screening.”

AdventHealth paid for the cruiser wrap as a donation to the sheriff’s office. Griffin thanked all local health care workers for their health care system.

“With this car, we want to congratulate the survivors of breast cancer and remember those who died tragically because of this horrific disease,” Griffin said. “We use this car and building to symbolize how important these inspections are.”

Strang, Davidson, and community members have signed the cruiser, and the general public is invited to add their names later next week. The cruiser will participate in Farm City Day at Jackson Park on October 2nd and will park in front of the sheriff’s office throughout the weekend.

Next week we will move around the county for more signatures. According to Griffin, residents can contact the sheriff’s office to locate the car or drive the car to a certain location.

To commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a pink ribbon sticker is affixed to the entrance of the sheriff’s office, and at night the pink light illuminates the outside of the building until the end of the month.

Dominica Cohen, a breast cancer nurse at Advent Health, said one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer for life, and one in 39 will die of breast cancer.

“Fortunately, we have mammography,” Cohen said. “Mammograms are the most powerful tool for early detection of breast cancer. Early detection of breast cancer is easy to treat and often cures …. With COVID, 35% of women Choose not to participate in the mammogram. “

She pointed out that both women and men can develop breast cancer, and if a lump is found, it should not be ignored.

Davidson and Strang reiterated the importance of screening when talking to Times-News.

“I found a lump before I actually took the mammogram, and then I took the mammogram,” said Davidson. “We encourage women to be screened when they reach the required age. Be sure to go ahead and screen.”

Stran said her cancer was found during routine tests. She urged everyone to stay on top of getting their screening.

Both were grateful for the partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and Advent Health to raise awareness.

“For everyone involved in this disease, doing something like this means a lot,” said Davidson. “I am very grateful that this is aimed at the entire community.”

Stran said it was very thoughtful. “I’ve never actually been to an agency that took so long to do such thoughtful and kind things,” she said.

They said the sheriff’s office was supportive, helpful, and flexible with respect to their work schedule during their treatment.

