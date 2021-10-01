Minnesota reports 3,714 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths

NS. Paul-Minnesota added 3,714 new coronavirus infections on Friday, October 1, with an additional 17 COVID-19 deaths recorded by the State Department of Health.

New cases have not been reported uniformly, but Friday’s tally is one of the largest in the recent wave of infections. The current 7-day moving average of new cases is around 2,500 per day, the highest since the end of the state, which surged in the state’s fall of 2020.

Almost all new infections are caused by the more contagious delta mutants. Health officials say this can also cause more serious illness.

Recent deaths ranged in their 30s and 80s, with 13 living in private homes, 2 in long-term care facilities, and 2 in behavioral health care facilities. Fourteen of the deaths occurred in September, one in August and two in January.

There are 799 hospitalized patients, of whom 209 are in critical condition. An estimated 20,700 people with active infections confirmed by testing are recovering at home.

Minnesota has screened 12.5 million samples from 5.6 million inhabitants since the pandemic began. This means that almost all of the state’s 5.7 million inhabitants have been tested at least once.

The cumulative test positive rate is about 5.7%. See below for more information on testing and vaccines. mn.gov/covid19..

Health officials say vaccines are the best way to avoid severe infections. Of the 3.1 million fully vaccinated residents, 99% do not report breakthrough infections.

Minnesota has received 6.4 million doses of vaccine, with 3.4 million people receiving at least one dose. Approximately 72% of the vaccinated population over the age of 12 receive at least one vaccination.