Health
The power of mental health to shed light on dark days
At the end of Mental Health Awareness Week, Carriage Talks to two survivors talking about reaching out for help during dark hours.
“I want to die rather than experience this,” was eight small words Ray Dozel typed into the cancer Facebook group after the first chemotherapy treatment.
“30 people just came to me and said: You can do this. It won’t take long. There is an end.”
Last July, Dozell was diagnosed with grade 3 invasive and advanced breast cancer, followed by total mastectomy, chemotherapy, and one year of treatment.
“Four years after retirement, I saw a light at the end of the tunnel. I knew very little, it was a freight train coming straight for me.”
She had a dark idea at first after her diagnosis, but she found an escape by reaching out to a “great” support network of friends and community contacts.
“I have words, joy, gratitude, and kindness every day.
“Last year there were many lessons. Be patient at first, but I go back to five ways of happiness each time. My first aid kit at the tip of my arm – connect and be active with four fingers and thumbs. Encourage them to be careful, continue learning, and give. “
Dozell works with people who follow the same path as her.
“One of my roles as a manager of the Motu Eka Community House is to be a health educator. I will soon talk to me, share excellent resources and breast cancer with the people at Nelson Hospital. I will support the support that the Foundation has given me.
“My biggest challenge was to believe that I still have a life to live in. I do so and learn more every day.”
Malcolm Woodhead, 50, has a lot of fun, including one of his greatest joys, trout fishing.
It’s far from the 20 years I spent in my late teens fighting mental illness.
He acknowledges five practical points that helped him overcome him.
“One of the things that broke my depression was writing 10 things to thank every day. You can get 10 things at any time, you can get your back Have clothes, food to eat, a roof over your head, a family. “
thing
Ruth Kenny survived a suicide attempt last year with the help of “amazing” friends and family. She encourages others in the dark to “cling” and speak out. “Help will come.”
And while he threw away the pen and paper, it was still what he practiced every day.
Woodhead earned a horticultural degree from Massey University in 1989, worked in a nursery school, and was about to go home for a vacation that “heard his voice and began to have all the delusions.”
Three months after hospitalization, he participated in the “20-year fight against mental illness, depression and suicidal ideation.”
“I came around 40:00.”
Radio Tarana
As Mental Health Awareness Week begins in New Zealand, Mental Health Foundation CEO Sean Robinson speaks with Vandnavan of Radio Tarana.
During that time, the 20 years spent spending 20 months in a residential mental health program in Tefale Mahana, Golden Bay, taking self-help books from the library and working on oneself, including finding faith outside of oneself. He said.
He said writing a list of thanks helped, but it is closely related to the other five points.
“One more thing to notice is that you are not alone. Be kind to others, you never know what is happening in their lives. Ask yourself. I Is this useful for what you are doing or thinking? I have a hobby, my stuff is trout fishing. Exercise as much as you can and try to eat healthy. “
When Woodhead isn’t sitting deep in the river, he supports others with mental health, and seeing patient changes while at Kotsk, Nelson’s peer-supporting mental health service, is ” It’s very rewarding. “
“They came in and bowed. They weren’t talking. They had no goals or drives. They spent three days with us, and the people who experienced it and came out on the other side , Set a goal with a smile and go out. “
