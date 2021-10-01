Health
COVID-19 mortality in the elderly during delta surge was higher in states with lower vaccination rates
Elderly people continue to be one of the most hit populations by the coronavirus pandemic.Since the beginning of the pandemic, people over the age of 65 have the highest risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 compared to other age groups, almost 80% of all COVID-19 deaths as of September 29, 2021Similar to the rate observed in July 2020 KFF analysis.At the same time, among the first group to prioritize COVID-19 vaccination, the elderly Highest vaccination rate Of all ages 83.3% of the population aged 65 and over are fully vaccinated As of September 29, 2021. Immunization rates for adults aged 65 and over range from 71.3% in West Virginia to 95.3% in Vermont.
Although hospitalizations and deaths in the elderly have decreased since widespread vaccination efforts have begun, Dead (number) COVID-19 for the elderly has recently increased in the United States during the outbreak of delta mutations, although it has not reached the numbers seen in the early stages of the pandemic.recently CDC data It shows that the vaccine remains effective in preventing hospitalization and death. Vaccination rates as of September 29, 2021 and adults aged 65 and over during delta surges (July 1, 2021 to September 25, 2021), based on CDC data from 38 states by state. I investigated the relationship with the mortality rate of. Due to the CDC’s data suppression rules, this analysis does not include all states. (See Methods for additional information.)
Our analysis shows There is a significant negative correlation between vaccination rates during outbreaks of delta variants and mortality in the elderly, with higher mortality in the elderly in states with lower vaccination rates for adults aged 65 and over. (Figure 1).
In the United States as a whole, the mortality rate during the study was 93 per 100,000 people aged 65 and over. Mortality was higher than the national average in four of the five states with the lowest immunization rates for the elderly in Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, and Nevada. For example, in Arkansas, where the vaccination rate is 72.8%, 198 people died per 100,000 residents aged 65 and over during the study. Mortality is also high in Alabama (182), Georgia (150), and Nevada (164), with vaccination rates well below the national average for the elderly. The combined mortality rate for these four states was almost double the national average. In West Virginia (71.3%), which has the lowest immunization rate for people aged 65 and over, the mortality rate was below the national average, at 73 per 100,000 inhabitants.
Conversely, the states with the highest immunization rates for the elderly (Wisconsin, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, Massachusetts) had relatively low mortality rates for the elderly during delta surges. For example, in Massachusetts, where 88.8% of the elderly are vaccinated, the mortality rate per 100,000 adults aged 65 and over was 28, about one-seventh that of Arkansas during the study period. Other states with relatively high immunization rates for the elderly and low mortality rates during delta surges include Minnesota (35), Maryland (39), and Wisconsin (48). New Mexico is also one of the countries with the highest vaccination rates (89.4%), but during this period, the number of elderly deaths was slightly higher than in other states (60 per 100,000). .. Of the 38 states in this analysis, immunization rates for people aged 65 and over range from 71.3% in West Virginia to 90.5% in Wisconsin (Table 1).
If the mortality rate of the 10 least vaccinated states was the same as the mortality rate of the 10 most vaccinated states, these 10 states had 7,623 fewer elderly deaths during this period, in fact. It decreased by 61.7% from the number of. Number of deaths (12,363). In other words, the 10 states with the lowest immunization rates had 2.6 times more deaths per 100,000 elderly people than the 10 states with the highest immunization rates.
Vaccination coverage is an important factor in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths that occur during a delta surge.Other factors may be included Decreased vaccine effectiveness Many of this group were vaccinated in early 2021 and could be of particular concern to older people during the outbreak of the Delta subspecies. There are also variations of state and local mitigation strategies implemented to address the surge in infection rates.Implemented by several states Maskman date Others have denied the obligation in certain settings and / or vaccination and testing requirements.Florida, for example – there was a serious controversy here Maskman dating and other restrictions – Despite higher vaccination rates for adults aged 65 and over than other high-mortality states, mortality for adults aged 65 and over was the highest of all states during this period ( 230 people per 100,000 people).
Significant fluctuations in vaccination rates and other mitigation strategies at the state level are at greater risk for older people in some states to die than in others during the ongoing and evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Suggests that may be high. Since the inauguration of Delta Air Lines, much focus has been on increasing cases of children, but cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are increasing among the elderly.There are signs of Cases may be starting to decrease In some parts of the country, however, death is a late indicator, and some areas that have surged recently may still see an increase in death.With Booster deployment For adults over the age of 65, it is easy to see if and when these annoying tendencies of older people will be reversed.
|Method
|This analysis uses immunization rates for fully vaccinated adults aged 65 and over in each state. When we use the term “vaccinated” in this document, it refers to a fully vaccinated population. These data are from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of September 29, 2021 and cover the entire period of vaccination initiation. https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations_vacc-people-fully-percent-pop65
Data for calculating the number of deaths for adults aged 65 and over are from the CDC “Provisional COVID-19 Death Counts by Sex, Age, and State” as of September 29, 2021 from July 1 to September 2021. It is for a period of up to 25 days. 2021. https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Provisional-COVID-19-Death-Counts-by-Sex-Age-and-S/9bhg-hcku.. The CDC uses the data received from the death certificate to generate an interim COVID-19 death count. The number of deaths reported in this dataset is the total number of deaths received and coded as of the date of analysis and does not represent all deaths that occurred during that period. Data for this period are incomplete due to the time lag between the onset of death and the completion of the death certificate, submission to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), and processing for reporting purposes. This delay can range from 1 week to 8 weeks or more. Deaths of less than 10 people by age group were curtailed according to NCHS confidentiality standards.
From this analysis, there was a discrepancy of more than 10% between the total number of COVID-19 deaths by age group and the total number of deaths across the states (Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware). Excluded. , District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming). This discrepancy may be due to the suppression of data in the age cohort below the NCHS reporting criteria.
I calculated the Pearson correlation coefficient. This indicates that there is a significant negative correlation between vaccination and mortality in the elderly. r = –.59, p value <.001.
The estimated population of adults aged 65 and over in each state is from the 2019 US Census Bureau.
