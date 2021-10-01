West Nile virus found in a pool of mosquitoes in South Austin





Austin (KXAN) —Austin Public Health (APH) said it identified four positive mosquito pools for West Nile virus while conducting regular monitoring of mosquito-borne diseases. The pool was found in the 78744 zip code area in the last two weeks. According to APH, no cases of West Nile virus are known at this time, but the discovery of a pool of positive mosquitoes indicates that the virus is present in the community. According to APH, in 2020, there were 36 positive mosquito pools in Travis County, 1,389 in Texas, and four cases of West Nile virus. “We use regular surveillance to help warn the general public about the potential for mosquito bites to spread the virus,” said Marcel Elizondo of APH. “By eliminating breeding opportunities and avoiding mosquito bites, we keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.” West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the United States and usually spreads to people after being bitten by an infected mosquito, APH said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Nile virus Coughing, sneezing, touching other people or living animals does not spread.. According to APH, only about 20% of people infected with West Nile virus develop symptoms such as headache, body pain, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea and rash. According to APH, few people develop other serious illnesses that affect the central nervous system. People over the age of 60, those with cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease and other medical conditions, and those who have had an organ transplant are at greater risk, APH said. APH wants the community to “fight against bites” using “4 Ds”. Drain the standing water : With about 1 teaspoon, mosquitoes breed in water stagnation. Mosquitoes can be prevented from breeding by draining water from toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, gutters, and plant bots.

