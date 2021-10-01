The increase in breakthrough COVID infections thanks to delta variants means that mild infections can increase without knowing it.

In the past few weeks, at least 20 of Dr. Laura Zimmerman’s patients have all been completely vaccinated with COVID-19 and have been virus-positive.

All are mild cases, confirming that the vaccine significantly prevents viral death and hospitalization.

However, the recent increase in infection among fully vaccinated people is the number of people roaming around and spreading the highly contagious delta variant, which is now the predominant form of the virus. Is questioning.

Zimmerman, a preventive care specialist at Rush University Medical Center, said: “Early, we saw some cases among people working in the medical environment. Now, even fully vaccinated young patients are infected.”

Some health professionals estimate that one-fifth of COVID cases are in fully vaccinated individuals.

However, Illinois and the federal government do not track data unless the case leads to hospitalization or death.

Zimmermann and other doctors continue to ask how many vaccinated people who carry the virus pass their COVIDs to those who are completely unprotected.

It’s a worry exacerbated by Delta. The virus can become more difficult to control until the majority of people are vaccinated. The worst scenario is that the current vaccine will change into a non-fighting form.

In Chicago, health officials estimate that about 800,000 people are not protected from the virus. They are neither vaccinated nor infected.

Almost all serious COVID cases are in unvaccinated. However, breakthrough infection data, especially now that students have returned to full classrooms, entertainment and sports venues have returned to capacity, extended families have reunited, and workers have returned to the office, are following public health guidelines. Useful for setting.

Bethbrauer, Vice President of Johns Hopkins University, who leads COVID data analysis, said: The data “may save lives and change public health.”

In May, before the surge in Delta cases, the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stopped requiring data tracking, resulting in inadequate COVID tracking. The focus is on breakthrough infectious diseases that result in death or hospitalization (less than 1% of Illinois cases).

The number is increasing. By the end of September, there were more than 2,000 hospitalizations and nearly 600 deaths among fully vaccinated people in Illinois. And at the beginning of July, we will quadruple that number. Most deaths and hospitalizations are over 65 years old.

Citing the CDC recommendations, Illinois health authorities do not provide data on mild breakthrough cases.

Health officials in Cook County say that about 8% of cases since January are fully vaccinated, but the number is modest and can reach as high as 20%. Dr. Rachel Rubin, senior public health officer for the county, said.

More than 10% of infections tracked by the Chicago Public Health Service are believed to be among fully vaccinated people, but spokesmen also said they were probably underestimated.

Vaccinated people may not know they have the virus unless they are tested because the symptoms may be mild or absent.

“We don’t protect unvaccinated people,” said Dr. Monica Peak, a physician at the University of Chicago.

Dr. Maya Green, Regional Clinical Director of Howard Brown Health, said vaccinated people were alert to false reassurance, hiding masks and social distances around others indoors. Said that it could loosen.

“It mutates and tries to go around the vaccine,” Green said. “I’m vaccinated, but I can still get the virus. That’s the way vaccines have always worked. Historically, no vaccine is 100% effective.”

Dr. Jennifer Pisano, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Chicago, is also concerned that the delta surge will surge as children return to school and children under the age of 12 will not be eligible for vaccination. He said he was.

“There are still concerns about the point of infection, especially since the children have not been vaccinated,” said Pisano.

Susan Blairsdale, Deputy Prime Minister for Quality and Patient Safety at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said even family gatherings outside the family are at risk.

“You have to choose the person who will be with you when you remove the mask,” Bleasdale said.

Zimmermann should not dismiss what appears to be a sign of a cold or allergy. This is because they can be mild COVIDs.

“We in the United States are traditionally workers and martyrs who get sick,” says Zimmermann. “That’s the standard. We need to change that norm. If you’re sick, stay home. Stay home, take a test, and contact your doctor.”

Brett Chase’s environmental and public health reports were made possible with a grant from the Chicago Community Trust.