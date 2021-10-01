Cases are stable in the Waterloo region, but delta variants remain “formable” enemies.

A relatively stable number of COVID-19 infections continues in the Waterloo region, but health officers in the region warn that it can change at any time.

At the media briefing on Friday, Dr. “The Delta is formidable and will easily spread when given the opportunity,” said Hsiu-Li Wang.

It is important for fully vaccinated people to continue the same public health precautions that authorities have encouraged since the outbreak of the pandemic, Wang said.

This includes gathering in small groups rather than large groups, gathering outside rather than inside, and testing at home for symptoms.

“Without these precautions, even fully vaccinated people run the risk of very difficult autumn and winter,” said the king.

Since May 1, close contact infections have accounted for more than 50% of COVID-19 cases, Wang said. Close contact generally refers to close, long-term contact, such as at home or with friends, without distance or masking.

On Friday, the region reported 18 new cases of COVID-19. There are a total of 146 active cases, three less than Thursday.

There were 9 people in the hospital on Friday and there were 7 active outbreaks.

The outbreak is as follows:

A collective setting where there was one case.

Glencairn Public School with 8 cases in multiple cohorts.

Tate Street Public School, which had two cases.

4 food processing facilities.

Manufacturing / industrial facility with 4 cases.

Westvale Public School with three cases.

A construction site where there were two cases.

Vaccination renewal

Also on Friday, the region reported that 89.2 percent of eligible residents over the age of 12 received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 84 percent of its population received both doses.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that many people who come in for the first dose these days are being stimulated by state or workplace vaccine obligations, said the regional infectious disease director and chief nurse. rice field.

“From talking to nurses and clinic staff, I believe it makes up the majority of the first doses I’m currently attending,” David Aoki said at a briefing on Friday.