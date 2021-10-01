How effective is the flu vaccine?

Every fall, Americans are an annual Influenza vaccination , I have a protracted question: How effective is the vaccine? this Year ?? Experts don’t know the exact answer, but the vaccine is still safe and is the best preventive measure against the serious illness caused by the flu.

Why does the effect fluctuate every year?

Looking at the numbers on how effective influenza vaccines have been in preventing Americans from getting the flu over the last few decades, there is a fairly wide range. 19% In 2014-15 60% 2010-11. (These numbers mean, for example, that in 2010-11, 60% fewer healthy adults were vaccinated than healthy adults who were not vaccinated.)

Why disagreement? According to it, it’s all about trying to systematically predict the future. Dr. Richard Webby .. , St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Influenza Expert in the Infectious Diseases Division. He explained that the World Health Organization (WHO) has a network of about 148 laboratories in 120 countries and collects samples from people with flu-like symptoms during the typical flu season. I have. Then analyze the sample and process the data. “This group meets several times a year and asks very simple questions. How consistent are the current vaccine strains with those that are likely to dominate in six months?” Explains.

Using that information as a weapon, each country manufactures vaccines that it thinks are best suited for its population. In the United States All vaccines this year are tetravalent Means protection from four different strains of influenza, two influenza A and two influenza B. Ada D. Stewart, MD He is a family doctor at Cooperative Health in Columbia, South Carolina, and chairman of the American Academy of Family Physiology.If that match is good, it reduces the risk of illness in healthy adults somewhere. 40 percent and 60 percent, According to the CDC.

However, new strains can surprise us, as we recently discovered at COVID. “When we were designing the vaccine, the flu could still be in another hemisphere, and when it came back, it could have gone in a slightly different direction than expected. “Vaccine strains,” explains Dr. Webby.

What will happen this year?

Last year, thanks to hand washing, social distance, and wearing a mask The mildest flu season in recent history ..Illness, hospitalization and death have been dramatically reduced (about) 700 people Died of influenza compared to 22,000 in the previous year). “I am a practicing family doctor zero Last year I tested positive for the flu, “says Dr. Stewart. In addition to all safety precautions and blockades from the COVID pandemic, Record number Percentage of influenza vaccines distributed last season (about 55% of adults were vaccinated against influenza compared to 48% in the previous year).

This was great news for last year, but this year has many implications. Americans are certainly accustomed to staying at home and staying safe when they feel sick, but last year’s flu season is minimal because researchers create this year’s flu vaccine. It means that there is little data used for. “The virological information so far is almost one-hundredth, so there is a bit more uncertainty,” says Dr. Webby.

Still, Dr. Webby and Dr. Stewart are urging everyone to be vaccinated against the flu. “Even if flu shots don’t prevent the infection, as we saw with the COVID vaccine, the risk of getting a flu shot is definitely reduced. It’s a terrible disease,” says Dr. Webby. Dr. Stewart adds that even if the flu shot is only 50% effective, “50% is very important because flu can be fatal.” She says. “It can lead to serious illnesses, especially those over the age of 65 or with a history of asthma or COPD, or vulnerable populations such as children under the age of two.”

Also, as seen with the COVID vaccine, influenza vaccination can reduce fatal illnesses that require hospitalization to mild cases that can be treated at home. Studies vary from year to year, but when vaccinated, the risk of landing in the ICU with the flu is reduced to 26 to 82 percent. NS Earlier this year vaccination He reported a 31% reduction in the risk of death compared to unvaccinated individuals. And even if you’re one of the few unlucky people who have been vaccinated and still landing in the ICU, your stay will be shorter. NS 2018 study Among the patients admitted to the ICU for influenza, vaccinated patients were found to be four days less than unvaccinated patients.

Summing up the numbers, the flu vaccine is estimated as follows: Prevent millions Every year, influenza illnesses, medical visits and hospitalizations are increasing. Also, in the year when hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, many resources will be released.

Why shots are especially important this year

Finally, in a year when we are still upset by its influence other Dr. Webby, a highly contagious virus, encourages people who are hesitant to get the flu vaccine to consider their community. “Therefore, simply vaccination with the flu vaccine can reduce the chances of another person being infected with the virus, whether in a household with someone who is susceptible to a serious end to the range of the disease, or in general. To the rest of us. “

No matter how effective this year’s flu shot is, what is the last reason to get a flu shot? Dr. Webby says this year’s flu season may be even more punchy. “There were two seasons where influenza activity was fairly low, which could result in low levels of immunity to influenza in the population.” During a typical influenza season, more than 80% of the population is exposed to influenza. It helps boost immunity, he explains. I skipped that step last year, so “if the flu recurs, you may get a little more fever.”

If you are still waiting for or are considering receiving the COVID-19 vaccine amplifier— — You don’t have to leave the two shots apart , Says Dr. Stewart. You can also get them with the same appointment. “It’s very important to take both shots,” she says. “We know that flu and COVID can co-exist. If you have any questions about any of the vaccines, talk to your doctor. These are reliable sources of information. , We must do everything we can to keep the community healthy. “

Marisa Cohen

Marisa Cohen

Marisa Cohen is a contributor to the Hearst Health Newsroom and has worked on health, nutrition, childcare and the arts in dozens of magazines and websites over the last two decades.

This content is created and maintained by third parties and imported into this page so that users can provide their email address. For more information on this and similar content, please visit piano.io.