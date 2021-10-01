Doctors, Cancer Survivors Encourage Mammograms for Women Every Year | Local News

Life is busy but short — that’s why women shouldn’t take breast cancer for granted.

For women over the age of 40, a x-ray, a mammogram, that looks for early signs of cancer in the breast is recommended. Breast cancer is one of the most common types found among American women, but on average, women are one-eighth more likely to develop breast cancer, but about about women who are eligible for mammograms. 50% do not use breast cancer.

Dr. Arambuschere, medical director of the Wes & Janhauser Women’s Pavilion at Joplin’s Freeman Health System, said it was a cool reality.

“There are many women who haven’t come to get a mammogram for some reason, whether here in Joplin, Missouri, or elsewhere in the country,” he said.

Why they aren’t countless: Lack of time between busy daily schedules. For others, a protracted fear of safety against the dangers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all live a busy life. Of course, COVID puts everyone in a state of madness,” Buchele said. “But if you get a mammogram late, it’s not too late to fix it. If you’re absent for a few months, come in and get a month and fix it.”

Some women are simply too afraid that the mammogram may appear black and white, eventually making it impossible to schedule the mammogram.

“There is no best time to get bad news … and there is no time to get bad news, so people may not come in for fear of what they find.”

Some women also skip mammograms due to severe discomfort and pain from the procedure.

“It wasn’t as painful as it used to be, so give me another chance,” Buchelle said. “I think we can take care of you.”

Ruth Anderson, a breast cancer survivor in Columbus, Kansas, took regular mammograms last November. In the meantime, small black spots were found between subsequent ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging scans. She immediately underwent breast mass removal. This is a surgical procedure to remove the spots and surrounding tissue from the left breast. The black spots were cancerous, but thanks to Anderson’s caution and rapid surgery, the cancer was caught before it spread to other parts of the body.

“I am religious to take mammograms every year,” Anderson said. “I have a lot of friends of the same age, and I say,’I don’t think I need it anymore,’ and’… there’s no reason not to do that.’ So thank you very much. Who knows? “

Anderson’s family had no history of cancer, but Bushere said it did not really determine who would get cancer and who would avoid it.

“Many people say,’My family has no history of cancer, so it shouldn’t be a problem,’ but in fact, the vast majority of breast cancers seen in women … have no family history. Doctors are unlucky. We call it sporadic because we can’t say, “he said.

Freeman offers a free mammogram clinic each year, although some patients may not be able to schedule mammograms due to lack of insurance or money. For opportunities that could play a role as well. “

Both Buchele and Anderson believe that health officials must continue to educate women about the importance of mammograms, even if they sound like they are repeating them over and over again. You never know when the message will sink and stick, he said.

“I’m worried that more women won’t take it seriously,” Anderson shook his head. “It’s like COVID — I don’t understand why more people don’t take it seriously. It’s not a big deal to take some precautions.”