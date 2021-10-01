Ontario mandates COVID-19 vaccination for long-term care workers

The Ontario Minister of Nursing said Friday that it was unacceptable for workers in long-term care facilities not to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rod Phillips said the compulsory immunization policy, due out on November 15, is needed to address the threat posed by the Delta variant.

“This measure is essential,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Currently, workers in this sector need to be vaccinated or undergo regular inspections. You should also attend an educational course on the benefits of immunization. The first announcement of that policy elicited criticism from some doctors and health professionals who said that those who care for the most vulnerable to illness should be fully vaccinated.

Ontario Nursing Care Association Asked all health care workers to require vaccination.. Similarly, Canada’s largest coalition of private long-term care providers has introduced a policy of requiring frontline employees to be vaccinated or take unpaid leave.

Speaking in late August, Philips defended the state’s original approach as a “great success” He said more than 90 percent of long-term care workers chose to take shots.

Asked why the government is currently changing its approach, Phillips said the state reviewed household data showing fluctuations in vaccination rates. In one house, he said, less than 40 percent of workers were vaccinated.

“We didn’t intend to reach the required level of vaccination,” he said.

“We need to take the next step.”

Mandatory vaccination policies do not apply to visitors, but visitors still need to show a negative test. Phillips, however, said it might change in the future.

On Wednesday, Ontario’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Keeran Moore, said Ontario’s recent increase in outbreaks in long-term care facilities has helped the state control further transmission of the virus from workers to residents. Said to consider. ..

Mr Phillips said he was concerned about how the forced vaccine, which was already a problem during the pandemic, would affect staffing, but the government vowed to monitor the situation. “We make sure we have enough people in our house,” he said.

7-day average of daily new cases up to 597

Meanwhile, Ontario has recorded 1,315 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two days.

Since the latest figures were not released on National Foundation Day, which is a legal holiday, the Ministry of Health released two days’ worth of pandemic data this morning.

The 7-day moving average of daily cases dropped to 597, reaching a low in about 5 weeks.

An additional 20 deaths were reported in two days, with official casualties reaching 9,743.

This is with some other major pandemic indicators Ministry of Health Daily State Updates :

Newly reported school-related cases: 285, 87% were students in 2 days. Approximately 810 schools, or 16.7% of Ontario’s 4,844 publicly funded schools, currently have at least one confirmed case. Five schools in the state are closed due to COVID-19.

Tests completed in the last 48 hours: 74, 715, 2-day positive rate is 1.75%.

Currently infected (number): 4,969.

Patients with ICU of COVID-related illness: 163 and 117 require a ventilator to breathe.

vaccination: Over the last two days, a total dose of 67,257 has been administered by the public health department. Currently, about 86.3% of Ontarians over the age of 12 are vaccinated at least once, and about 81% are vaccinated twice.