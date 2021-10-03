Doctor’s Instructions: October is the best time to raise awareness of breast cancer | News, Sports, Work

Have you noticed a pink ribbon appearing around the community lately? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and its small pink ribbon is a symbol designed to raise awareness of breast cancer and help those who are currently fighting or have fought breast cancer. This month I wanted to focus on the basics of breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

In addition to skin cancer, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the United States. Twelve percent, or about one in eight women, develop invasive breast cancer for life. But breast cancer is not the only disease in women. Men also get it. Although this type of cancer is rare in men (1 in 883 men), it is often undetected until late in life, resulting in high mortality.

Breast cancer research has uncovered a variety of factors that contribute to the development of breast cancer. One major risk factor is genetics. For example, if a woman has a single female relative with breast cancer, such as a sister, mother, or daughter, the risk of developing breast cancer is doubled. In addition to genetics, other important risk factors for breast cancer are gender (being female) and age. As women grow older, their chances of developing breast cancer increase steadily. For every three cases of invasive breast cancer, two of these cases are found in women over the age of 55.

Unfortunately, age and genetics cannot be changed. Fortunately, however, some protective measures that individuals can take to keep their risk of developing breast cancer (and other types of cancer) low include:

Maintain a healthy weight according to age, height, body shape and activity level.

Reduce or eliminate alcohol consumption.

Get enough physical activity (at least 150 minutes a week for adults).

Avoid smoking and use other tobacco products.

Maintain a healthy diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables and limit refined sugars and processed foods.

Hazardous chemicals such as bisphenol A (BPA) (contained in plastics), phosphorus (contained in lawns and garden products), parabens and phthalates (contained in cosmetics), pesticides and antibiotics (contained in foods) Reduces exposure to.

In addition to the list above, it is important to have regular self-examinations and participate in regular breast cancer screening. A mammogram, an x-ray of the breast, is one of the most important tools doctors need not only to screen for breast cancer, but also to diagnose, evaluate, and track people who have had breast cancer before. Mammograms are recommended annually for women starting at age 40.

Breast self-examination (BSE) is also recommended to support early detection of breast cancer. These exams can be conducted regardless of age or gender. BSE is convenient. You do your own exams, so you can do them at your own time in your own home as often (at least monthly) as you choose, and they are free!

When performing BSE, individuals should be aware of changes in skin and nipple size, shape, and color. Always check with your doctor for any abnormal changes such as the presence of secretions or water, redness, pain, rash, or swelling. After checking the appearance, the next step is to feel the lump and softness. It is important to check the entire chest — from top to bottom, left and right, from the collarbone to the upper abdomen, and from the armpits to the center of the chest. This can also be done by sitting, standing or taking a shower.

What if you find a lump or notice a change in appearance? Don’t panic. Most women always have lumps in their breasts, which are often non-cancerous. Women are advised to perform BSE after the menstrual cycle, as some lumps are due to hormonal changes. If you are concerned about new breast lumps or changes, book a visit with your doctor for further evaluation. Early detection is the key!

Breast health may not be the most comfortable topic to discuss, especially at the supper, but knowledge is power! Knowing risk factors, warning signs, and how to detect breast cancer early can save your life and the lives of your loved ones. Over the last two decades, the incidence of breast cancer has declined in the United States. This is partly due to increased awareness and education. People who have fought or are currently fighting breast cancer by giving this information, participating in cancer screenings, conducting self-diagnosis, learning more about the disease, and encouraging others to do the same. Let me show you our support.

