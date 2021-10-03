What about long-term mental health during COVID-19?

The protracted nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has surprised many of us. A few months ago, Australians faced the reality of a new wave of pandemics as they were convinced that we had evaded the COVID-19 epidemic bullets in the community.

This resulted in a strict blockade that was pulled out when many Australians expected it to return to normal after the stressful 2020. These developments have created new stress for many Australians dealing with financial difficulties, loneliness and pressure from home education. , And worry about infection. These unexpected stressors, which millions of Australians have endured in 2021, may be eroding people’s mental health in ways not seen in 2020.

There is no doubt that mental health problems have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began.Many studies have found it During a pandemic, up to a quarter of people experience depression and up to one-third experience anxiety...Other studies have found it About 11% report suicidal ideation..Information collected by the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed it in June 2021. About 20% of adults reported high or very high psychological distress.. This trend was confirmed by data showing that Australians are seeking a very high percentage of mental health services during a pandemic. 15 Million Medicare Benefit Schedules Provided in April 2021-Subsidized Services..

There are many other indicators that the need for mental health support has skyrocketed since the 2021 blockade began. Reflecting the unprecedented need for mental health support currently seen during the blockade, Lifeline received 3345 critical calls on August 2, 2021 — Most in a day in 58 years of history.

Australia plans to survive the pandemic by promoting vaccination, limiting infections and maintaining contact tracing, so plan how to manage the long-term mental health impact of the pandemic. You also need to. What can we expect in the coming months, and in fact, for the rest of the year to break out of the blockade?

As a result of achieving sufficient regional immunization rates faster than Australia through the blockade, we can learn a lot about what we can expect from the mental health patterns of other countries released after the blockade. One study in the UK During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have evaluated people very regularly. This gives you a snapshot of how your mental health changes over time. The study found that the approximately two-month blockade, where most of Australia is currently located, reduced the rate of anxiety slightly compared to the early period of the pandemic. However, at that stage, more than half of the people who participated in the study still reported anxiety.

Worryingly, the Longitudinal Study program found that regulations began to be relaxed three months after the blockade began in the United Kingdom. Half reported that they were still worried about the pandemic, one in four still reported loneliness, and one in ten reported suicidal ideation... In each wave of these assessments, the most vulnerable to these mental health problems were young adults, the unemployed, single parents, and people in long-term health.

This overseas experience shows that many Australians continue to have mental health problems after the blockade is eased. Particular attention should be paid to those who are most vulnerable to mental health problems in pandemics, such as young adults and those with financial stress. There are steps you can take during this time for those who are concerned about their mental health.

NS Traumatic stress clinic The University of New South Wales recently completed a trial of a simple mental health program aimed at reducing anxiety and depression during a pandemic. The program was initially developed in collaboration with the World Health Organization to train and demonstrate people with skills that have proven effective in combating adversity. Over numerous trials to reduce common mental illness.. To manage pandemic-related issues The original program was adapted to address pandemic-related concerns, social isolation, and financial stress... It included a 6-session small group program provided by a clinical psychologist by a video conference. In the first trial of suffering people from all over Australia six months after joining the program, those who received it were still experiencing a significant reduction in anxiety, depression and anxiety.

The University of New South Wales is best at offering mental health programs to people who have never had access to mental health services to address the psychological problems caused by the seemingly endless blockades that are occurring across Australia. I’m evaluating the method. This program compares the video conference program with the application downloaded to people’s phones. This program is offered free of charge as part of an ongoing exam. To show interest in participating in these exams, see. here.. These options are especially important at this time, as the waiting time to meet a psychologist is currently very long, often months.

You need to act now to minimize the long-term mental health impact of a pandemic. As the world recognizes the long-standing issues associated with COVID-19, it is also necessary to recognize the long-term effects of mental health problems caused by prolonged social isolation, financial stress, and fear of poor health. .. There are measures available to address these concerns. Just as we encourage everyone to be vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19, people have the mental health care they need to stay psychologically healthy during this difficult time. You should be prompted to ask.

Richard Bryant is a professor of psychology science at the University of New South Wales and director of the UNSW Traumatic Stress Clinic.

