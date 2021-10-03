In Alaska’s Covid crisis, doctors have to decide who lives and who dies





“Our goal has always been to avoid overwhelming the system,” said Dr. Zink. “And now we are overwhelmed by the system.” Governor Dunleavy avoided ordering state-wide mask mandates and other restrictions during the recent surge, and such requirements were determined locally in vast states where there were few or no cases in some communities. I said it should be. A state-wide draft of Maskmandate was drafted early in the pandemic, Dr. Zink said, but it was never implemented. Dr. Zink thinks there is more he can do to convince more people to take vaccinations and precautions for each Covid-19 patient. She became a popular name at the beginning of the pandemic when she gave a video briefing to the general public from the hot yurt behind the family home. She has been widely admired in many parts of the state. Recently, while talking to a reporter at Anchorage Park, a couple walking a dog noticed Dr. Zink and waved. “We are fans,” exclaimed the man. But Dr. Zink spends his time trying to reach people who aren’t fans. She appears on conservative talk radio, answers questions and tries to mitigate her fear of vaccines. While some people decided, Dr. Zink said, she still finds that others regularly decide to get vaccinated. A state survey found that 60 percent of unvaccinated people accepted it. In inviting people to consider vaccines, she often uses references to elk hunting, berry foraging, and all the ways Alaskans are accustomed to caring for themselves and each other. increase. “We are layered, just like when we go out in a storm,” she said. “We do multiple things together. We change snow tires, wear jackets and wear hats,” she said. “So make sure you are vaccinated and wear a mask to keep a distance. We know how to do this.”

