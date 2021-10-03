Health
Concerns about increased COVID-19 infections in southeastern Melbourne
On Sunday, the Ministry of Health stepped up its vaccination efforts by deploying a pop-up walk-in clinic throughout the region, including Dandenon Plaza.
Dr. Stuart and her team work with community leaders such as Sheikh Sally Dogan of the Emia Sultan Mosque and Bee Ha of the Springvale Indochina Mutual Aid Association to emphasize the importance of vaccination against COVID-19. Advertise and warn young people. Not affected by viruses.
Tamil woman Meha Siva said that several Sri Lankan grocery stores have recently been identified as exposure sites. Her community consisted of generally resilient people who fled the war-torn country, but the pandemic hit many. Especially the elderly who felt isolated.
“I just want people to get vaccinated. Whether you’re an Australian citizen, a resident or an international student, the vaccine is free,” Shiba said. “Like other communities, viruses have an economic and psychological impact on our community.”
Patrick Kisnorbo, coach of the Cranbourne East-based Soccer A-League Melbourne City Football Club, delivered the following message: It is due to vaccination. “
Epidemiologist Adrian Esterman said the peak infection in Victoria was “delayed by a week or two” after violating obvious rules on the day of the Grand Final.
“The thing to remember is that there is no vaccination. Currently, we expected more than 4000 cases a day in Victoria,” said Professor Esterman. “At the moment, we’re seeing 1200. This sounds like a lot, but it can get worse if the vaccination rate isn’t high.”
Victoria is currently unlikely to reach its peak infection until late October or early November, and if current trends continue, daily infections are projected to exceed 4000. However, effective reproduction numbers – the number of people infected with each COVID-19 case – cases begin to decline again, according to Chris Billington, a physics researcher at the University of Melbourne who is tracking and modeling the spread of the virus. , Can peak at 2500 instead.
Weimar hopes that the state’s high levels of vaccination will begin to slow its spread. “”[There are] Two things: As Premier said, you need to not only be vaccinated, but also retain these behaviors for the past few weeks-that’s what stops the spread, “he said.
“I’ve seen the causes and consequences from a week ago. The long weekend AFL Grand Final has created spikes that no one wanted to see in the last four days. The numbers displayed next week are the behavior of the last few days. It is based on.”
Catherine Bennett, director of epidemiology at Deakin University, said she also hopes that the state’s effective reproduction numbers will begin to decline within a week.
“The outbreak caused a surge in cases. Hopefully it was a one-time event, so calm down and withdraw it. If you increase vaccination, it happens anyway,” says Professor Bennett. I did.
“Hopefully, its high immunization coverage in the southeastern community will protect people, especially older and more vulnerable people.”
Starting Monday, the interval between two Pfizer doses will be reduced from 6 weeks to 3 weeks. Approximately 52% of the state’s eligible population has been vaccinated twice, and more than 70,000 were vaccinated on Saturday.
Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said only 5 percent of the 476 people currently being treated for coronavirus in Victorian hospitals were fully vaccinated. He said 98 were in the intensive care unit and 57 were on ventilator.
“If fully vaccinated, it is only a small part of the risk of being hospitalized and becoming seriously ill. [and] Your risk is dramatically reduced, “said Andrews.
“It’s the only and most important thing you can do to make sure you don’t end up in the hospital, or someone you love doesn’t end up in the hospital. You risk getting it. Not only is there less risk of spreading it, but if you get it and it is fully vaccinated, you are protected to a very very high level. “
The government has overturned the ban on public toilets in outdoor sports facilities such as golf courses and tennis courts, allowing people to use the toilets from Tuesday.
The Morning Edition newsletter is a guide to the most important and interesting stories, analyzes and insights of the day.
